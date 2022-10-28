Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WPBF News 25
Wellington man dies in crash caused by reasons unknown
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — News to go: Video above a look at today's headlines & weather. A driver is dead in Palm Beach County today for unknown reasons causing a crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old male Wellington resident was driving southbound on Interstate 95 around 5 a.m.
cw34.com
WPBF News 25
'Debris everywhere': Couple displaced after car crashes into Lake Worth home
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake Worth couple now has no place to live after a car crashed into their home in the middle of the night for an unknown reason. Jawanda Denson, the daughter of the homeowners, says a car crashed into her parents' house after 1 a.m. Sunday. No one was seriously hurt.
Click10.com
Rescue workers search for missing diver off Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a diver who was reported missing in waters off Hollywood Beach. The diver has been identified as 36-year-old Vitali Kremez, who was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and scuba tank. Police said Kremez went in the water around 9 a.m. and...
Click10.com
Search ongoing for driver who fatally struck woman in Miami street and then took off
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in Miami-Dade County. According to Miami police, a woman was struck by a car on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 22nd Street in the early morning hours on Sunday. The car then...
WSVN-TV
Father of BSFR firefighter who rescued girlfriend in fiery I-95 tanker crash discusses son’s recovery
MIAMI (WSVN) - The father of the firefighter who is being hailed a hero for his actions after a fuel tanker crashed on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach said the medical challenges his son faces are not easy, but he is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.
Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later
MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada. The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according […]
Police probe deadly stabbing in Lauderhill
MIAMI – Lauderhill police allege early Saturday morning, a father died at the hand of his son. Officers arrived on the scene of the stabbing shortly before 5 a.m. to find an adult male unresponsive and suffering from multiple injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by fire rescue.According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates that the man's adult son, who lives at the residence, stabbed his father to death. The son was immediately taken into custody. The suspect, Hildon Brown,31, has been charged with premeditated murder. The investigation is ongoing.According to our news partners at The Miami Herald -- Brown has served time in prison for previous crimes. At one point, his parents filed restraining orders against him. He is currently being held without bond.
cw34.com
Racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park
WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages. Around 8:26 a.m. Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting the hateful messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to Hunters Pointe in Weston. BSO Weston District deputies...
WPBF News 25
wflx.com
WPBF News 25
22-year-old mentally ill woman missing out of Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's weather and headlines. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 22-year-old woman that walked away from a mental facility Saturday. Faiga Rochel Marcus AKA Rachel was last seen around 3:30 p.m. according to sheriff. PBSO classifies...
cw34.com
68-year-old woman killed in crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was killed in a car crash on Friday morning in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just after 7 a.m. The driver of a Ford Taurus was headed southbound on Haverhill Road, attempting to turn onto Sunny Lane. The driver of a Mitsubishi Montero was driving northbound on Haverhill Road, when the driver of the Ford turned and entered the path of the Mitsubishi.
WSVN-TV
Bicyclist dead after fatal hit-and-run in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman losing her life after she was struck on the street. On Sunday, police shut down the road along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue, as they investigate a reported hit-and-run crash. Authorities said the victim was riding a bike when she was hit by a...
He fled from a crash as his passenger died and never called for help, PBSO says. Now he's in jail.
WEST PALM BEACH — Ten days before what would have been Jennifer Fortin's 30th birthday, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies arrested the man they believe is responsible for her death. Deputies arrested Gary Dana Grieser Jr. Wednesday on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash...
WSVN-TV
‘I still feel like it’s the nightmare’: daughter of victim in fiery I-95 wreck in Delray Beach speaks out
MIAMI (WSVN) - The daughter of one of the five people who were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach involving a tanker truck is grateful that the fiery wreck did not claim her father’s life, as several of those injured face a long road to recovery.
West Palm Beach police searching for man in machete attack at shopping center
WEST PALM BEACH — A man was critically wounded Wednesday when he was attacked in a shopping center parking lot by another man wielding a machete, city police said. West Palm Beach Police said Saturday they are still looking for the assailant. ...
