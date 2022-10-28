ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

Wellington man dies in crash caused by reasons unknown

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — News to go: Video above a look at today's headlines & weather. A driver is dead in Palm Beach County today for unknown reasons causing a crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old male Wellington resident was driving southbound on Interstate 95 around 5 a.m.
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach

A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Rescue workers search for missing diver off Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a diver who was reported missing in waters off Hollywood Beach. The diver has been identified as 36-year-old Vitali Kremez, who was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and scuba tank. Police said Kremez went in the water around 9 a.m. and...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WFLA

Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada. The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according […]
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Police probe deadly stabbing in Lauderhill

MIAMI – Lauderhill police allege early Saturday morning, a father died at the hand of his son. Officers arrived on the scene of the stabbing shortly before 5 a.m. to find an adult male unresponsive and suffering from multiple injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by fire rescue.According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates that the man's adult son, who lives at the residence, stabbed his father to death. The son was immediately taken into custody. The suspect, Hildon Brown,31, has been charged with premeditated murder. The investigation is ongoing.According to our news partners at The Miami Herald -- Brown has served time in prison for previous crimes. At one point, his parents filed restraining orders against him. He is currently being held without bond.
LAUDERHILL, FL
cw34.com

Racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park

WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages. Around 8:26 a.m. Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting the hateful messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to Hunters Pointe in Weston. BSO Weston District deputies...
WESTON, FL
WPBF News 25

Two-way collision leaves one dead early Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A motorcycle driver is dead after colliding with a car on Military Trail early Sunday in West Palm Beach. Follow: Interactive traffic map. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronounced Kenju Konn, 30, dead at the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Motorcyclist dies early Sunday in crash with SUV

A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Sunday morning in a crash near the Palm Beach International Airport. At 12:44 a.m., a 2007 Toyota Highlander was turning left from northbound Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The driver of a 2013 Kawasaki ZX10R motorcycle was traveling southbound on Military Trail...
PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

22-year-old mentally ill woman missing out of Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's weather and headlines. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 22-year-old woman that walked away from a mental facility Saturday. Faiga Rochel Marcus AKA Rachel was last seen around 3:30 p.m. according to sheriff. PBSO classifies...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

68-year-old woman killed in crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was killed in a car crash on Friday morning in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just after 7 a.m. The driver of a Ford Taurus was headed southbound on Haverhill Road, attempting to turn onto Sunny Lane. The driver of a Mitsubishi Montero was driving northbound on Haverhill Road, when the driver of the Ford turned and entered the path of the Mitsubishi.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Bicyclist dead after fatal hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman losing her life after she was struck on the street. On Sunday, police shut down the road along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue, as they investigate a reported hit-and-run crash. Authorities said the victim was riding a bike when she was hit by a...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy