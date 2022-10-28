Read full article on original website
Related
hazard-herald.com
Election 2022: Kentucky gains more than 16,000 new voters before election
(The Center Square) – Voter registration remained strong in the final weeks before Kentucky’s Oct. 11 eligibility deadline to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 election. Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, announced the state picked up 16,467 net new voters from Sept. 1 through the Oct. 11 deadline. That includes 22,613 total new registrations.
hazard-herald.com
Operation Lone Star realities: Continued successes, record number of dead
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through the state’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, continue to thwart human smuggling activity as U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a record number of deaths of illegal crossers in fiscal 2022. Law enforcement, working with Border Patrol...
hazard-herald.com
Best-performing Kentucky stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Kentucky last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0