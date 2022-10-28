Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
travelyourway.net
Colorado Town Seizing Ski Resort’s Land To Stop It Building Employee Housing
Following months of increasingly contentious head-butting, officials in the mountain town of Vail, Colorado, are moving to seize a property from a local ski resort to prevent it from constructing new housing for its employees. The property in question is a 5-acre site abutting a frontage road in the eastern...
5 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' found in Colorado
According to a recent list by TripstoDiscover.com, Colorado is home to five of the most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States. "In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the report reads.
One Colorado County is Trying Out Four Day Workweeks
The real question is, who wouldn't be interested in having longer weekends?. One Colorado county is about to test out four-day work weeks. According to an Oct. 25 press release, Clear Creek County will pilot a four-day workweek beginning in 2023. About Clear Creek County's 4-Day Workweek. Clear Creek County's...
skyhinews.com
Three new businesses open in Granby
Three new businesses opened in Granby this month, each with an intriguing story. Columbine Massage is owned and operated by Jo Pfaff, who is legally blind, and both Troublesome Tomahawks and High Mountain Firearms are owned by Seth Stern, Pfaff’s partner. The three businesses also share a building, and are located in Pinecone Plaza at 200 W. Agate Ave., on U.S. Highway 40 across from BigHorn Bagels.
travelyourway.net
Aspen Snowmass Has Cool Idea to Help Housing Crunch for Workers
It’s called Tenants for Turns and it’s a simple idea. If homeowners or landlords in the Roaring Fork Valley area of western Colorado, which encompasses Aspen and Carbondale, two areas in which affordable housing is incredibly difficult to come by, rent their housing to employees of the company that owns Aspen Snowmass, they get one free season pass. Or, they can choose a $1,200 voucher for use on meals, etc at the Aspen Snowmass properties.
Aspen Daily News
Local Coffee House to close temporarily for the first time
Local Coffee House will temporarily close from Monday to Dec. 15, marking the first time that the local business has closed for an offseason since it was founded in 2018. On Sunday, the final day before shutting its doors for a six-week closure, Local Coffee House will offer 50% off of all food and beverages from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The coffee house also will host a costume competition, with the winner receiving a complimentary annual membership to Local’s neighboring Here House social club — for which yearly rates currently range from $2,400 to $5,000.
KKTV
Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
PHOTOS: Steamboat football battles Berthoud in nail-biter, ending regular season
A winning season was on the line as the Steamboat Springs football team hosted Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29. The teams were tied at 21 going into the half, but Berthoud kept Steamboat off the board in the second half to win 38-21. To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email...
Comments / 0