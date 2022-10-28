ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe Springs, CA

Police break up 3 street takeovers in L.A. area, including one involving a blowtorch

By Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IhRoA_0iq56OVC00

The familiar sight of burning rubber, lasers, and cheering spectators at a street takeover in Santa Fe Springs went next-level Thursday night when someone brought a blowtorch to the party.

Cameras captured video of the takeover at the intersection of Shoemaker Ave. and Excelsior Drive.

Cars doing doughnuts came within inches of the crowd. One spectator was seen firing a blowtorch into the air.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies broke up the takeover after about 25 minutes. It was unclear if anyone was arrested.

There were at least two other street takeovers Thursday night, one at Magnolia and Crescent in Buena Park, and another at Hoover St. and Trask Street in Westminster.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 15

dfnslnsmn
3d ago

The law abiding public wants the cops to go in and arrest the drivers and spectators for taking over intersections and disturbing their neighbors. Sounds great except when these young punks start throwing molitovs, sticks and bricks at the cops. Now the cops have to use force to apprehend them. Then some loser with a cell phone takes video and cries, "why did they have to hit them?"Please, the defund the cops movement and our courts have taught police officers that they are damned if they do and damned if they don't. Why don't the people crying for police reform go squash the street takers? Go on, go out there and show the police how it should be done.

Reply(1)
15
Duane Conner
3d ago

"broke -up" ... boy, they surly won't do that again, do you think they learned their lesson? translation, - we want to APPEAR as if we did something without actually accomplishing anything...

Reply
6
Michael Francis
3d ago

As long as no arrests are being made, the circus will continue.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Motorist shot in Mid-City area; suspect in custody

A man is in custody after a motorist was shot in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday morning. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and South Fairfax Avenue around 5 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Moore said. The victim then apparently drove to South La Brea Avenue and Obama Boulevard […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Compton shooting leaves 1 dead

COMPTON, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was shot to death in Compton, officials said. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 14400 block of South Clymer Avenue, near the intersection of East Rosecrans Avenue and Avalon Boulevard, just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Street takeover on busy intersection fueling concerns in Beverly Grove

Only deep skid marks are left behind from that daring street takeover that clogged the busy Beverly Grove intersection early Saturday morning. "It was kind of scary," said resident Bejamim Hugeggi. "Thought we were going to have another night of rage."Hugeggi was on his way home after a night out and almost got caught up in the chaos as tires created huge plumes of smoke and cars got dangerously close to onlookers."It just didn't look normal at 1 a.m. at night," he said. "I wasn't happy that they were racing and doing donuts but I was at least happy they are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot near Metro train station

LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally shot Monday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. in the 8600 block of Graham Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard and Metro Rail’s Firestone Station, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. man arrested in Arcadia for allegedly breaking into bank

A man was taken into custody Saturday night after police found him inside a Chase Bank branch in Arcadia. Arcadia police officers responded to the bank branch at 60 East Huntington Dr. for a report of shattered glass and a person inside the building. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly took off on […]
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA

Halloween brawl breaks out in West Hollywood

The West Hollywood Halloween Carnival has not been held since 2019, but that didn’t stop partygoers from gathering there Monday night. Unfortunately, some of the gatherings turned violent. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they received multiple calls for aid in the Santa Monica Boulevard area due to assaults, arguments and fights. Video showed […]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Dangerous, Wild Street Takeover Caught on Camera

A South LA neighborhood experienced a wild, noisy street takeover early Monday morning. RMG News captured the dangerous moments of several cars rapidly sprawling around multiple roads, including the intersection of San Pedro Street and Main Street. Some of the passengers were seen hanging outside the moving cars and waving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Gunman sought in shooting outside Santa Clarita bar

One person was hospitalized after being shot outside the Black ‘N Blue lounge in Santa Clarita early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a shooting call to the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the 24000 block of Town Center Drive around 1:18 a.m. Arriving deputies found one person suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Police Investigating Deceased Person and Stabbing Halloween Morning

The Long Beach Police Department is investigating a deceased person near the intersection of Wardlow and Olive. The incident was reported just before 8:00am this morning. Witnesses said they saw a body sheild setup by the police. No other information was available. We are waiting on an update from LBPD with more details.
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Woman Found Shot to Death in Vehicle

On Monday, at 7:50 a.m., LBPD officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road regarding a subject down in a vehicle. When officers arrived they located a female adult victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Long Beach Fire Department arrived on scene, rendered first...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Woman shot in back during argument at Hollywood Hills Halloween party

A woman was shot in the back after an argument broke out at a Halloween party in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday night. The shooting was reported at the private party located in the 1600 block of Viewmont Drive. Investigators believe the incident began as an argument between attendees of the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man pleads to murdering teen, young woman in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Geovanni Borjas pleaded no contest today to murdering and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman whose bodies were found dumped near Los Angeles freeways less than a year apart. “Both families have endured a tremendous and incalculable...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
PASADENA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Sheriff's Department arrests 33 people at 16 locations, including one in Fontana

During a recent week-long period, investigators seized 30 firearms and arrested 33 people at a total of 16 locations, including one in Fontana, as part of an ongoing crime suppression effort called Operation Consequences, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28, personnel...
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot at bus stop in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES – A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

84K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy