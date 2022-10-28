ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Legal threat over lithium mine in rare Nevada flower habitat

By SCOTT SONNER
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPSH1_0iq56GRO00

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they'll sue them again failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this week of its intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for missing this month's deadline to finalize its year-old proposal to add Tiehm's buckwheat to the list of endangered species.

The service concluded in its Oct. 7, 2021 proposal that the desert wildflower — which is only known to exist where the mine is planned half-way between Reno and Las Vegas — was in danger of going extinct.

Under federal law, the agency had one year to issue a final rule listing the 6-inch-tall-flower with yellow blooms, or explain why it had decided against taking such action.

“Tiehm's buckwheat is staring down the barrel of extinction and it can't wait one more day for Endangered Species Act protection,” said Patrick Donnelly, the center's Great Basin director.

“The service is dragging its feet on protecting this rare wildflower and apparently needs the threat of legal action to do it's job," he said.

Agency officials refused to explain why they missed the deadline.

“We do not comment on litigation,” USFWS spokeswoman Laury Marshall emailed to The Associated Press.

The center first petitioned the agency for a federal listing in 2019. It won a federal court order the following year forcing the agency to render an initial decision on whether there was enough scientific evidence to warrant a full review of the plant's status. The agency then proposed the endangered status, pending a year-long review.

“We find that Tiehm’s buckwheat is in danger of extinction throughout all of its range due to the severity and immediacy of threats currently impacting the species now and those which are likely to occur in the near term,” the agency said last October.

The primary threats are destruction, modification or curtailment of its habitat from mineral exploration and development, road development and other vehicle use, livestock grazing, invasive plant species and herbivory, the agency said. Climate change may further exacerbate the risks, and “existing regulatory mechanisms may be inadequate to protect the species,” it said.

The agency said at that time fewer than 44,000 of the plants were known to exist, and the number likely was lower after thousands were destroyed in 2021 in what agency officials concluded was an unprecedented attack by rodents in the high desert near the California line.

Scott Lake, a lawyer for the center, said in the formal notice of intent to sue to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and USFWS Director Martha Williams on Tuesday that the “as-yet-unexplained collection/destruction events” have eliminated approximately 40% of the flower's population.

“Additional disturbances within the species’ habitat continued to occur through 2021 and 2022, underscoring the significant risk that this species faces to its survival,” Lake said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
WGAU

Hoopa Valley Tribe sues US over California water contracts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The Hoopa Valley Tribe alleged in a lawsuit Monday that the federal government is violating its sovereignty and failing to collect money from California farms that rely on federally supplied water to pay for damages to tribal fisheries. The tribe, which has a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nevadacurrent.com

Avian flu threatens flocks throughout Nevada

Clark County officials have detected a highly contagious strain of avian flu in two dead geese at Sunset Park, and say birds at other watering holes throughout the valley are showing symptoms of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which is primarily found in waterfowl, but is a threat to backyard flocks of poultry and other birds.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Daily Montanan

Climate change magnifies health impacts of wildfire smoke in care deserts

DRESSLERVILLE, Nev. — Smoke began billowing into the skies of northwestern Nevada in September, clouding the mountains, dimming the sun — and quashing residents’ hopes that they would be spared from wildfires and the awful air quality the blazes produce. The lung-irritating particles were blowing in from burning forests in California and settling in Douglas […] The post Climate change magnifies health impacts of wildfire smoke in care deserts appeared first on Daily Montanan.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
WGAU

Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect

BISMARCK, N.D. — (AP) — A North Dakota judge ruled Monday that he will keep the state's ban on abortion from taking effect, saying there's a "substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. Judge Bruce Romanick's ruling means abortion is still legal in...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

California revenues decline amid economic worries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The good times might soon be over for California's government. The nation's most populous state has had so much cash lately that lawmakers have spent freely — handing out free health care to low-income immigrants, paying for every 4-year-old to attend kindergarten and sending more than $21 billion in stimulus checks to taxpayers over the past two years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Nevada Senate race locked in dead heat: survey

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Republican nominee Adam Laxalt are locked in a dead heat, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll released just more than a week before Election Day. Cortez Masto and Laxalt are tied, with 47 percent of likely Nevada voters backing each candidate, the...
NEVADA STATE
WGAU

Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Missouri's health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said the agency launched an investigation...
MISSOURI STATE
WGAU

Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden's trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach,...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn't create hostile workplace

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided...
OREGON STATE
MSNBC

Election denier running for Secretary of State in Nevada causes chaos

Jim Marchant, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State in Nevada, has created chaos in Nevada by perpetuating the Big Lie. Causing some counties to replace voting machines with paper ballots, a move that has since been blocked by the state’s Supreme Court. Marchant’s Democratic opponent Cisco Aguilar joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s at stake in Nevada and across the U.S.Oct. 30, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
RENO, NV
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
98K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy