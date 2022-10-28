Read full article on original website
October nights in Vermont are warming fast
Since the 1970s, October evenings have warmed over 4.5 degrees for trick-or-treaters. It's likely why we haven't had a snowy Halloween in quite some time.
Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen from Maine to New Hampshire
It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
Fall Foliage Dinner Train Ride in Vermont Is a Total Can't-Miss
Fall is simply magical in New England.
Flu cases surging in many areas
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flu season has ramped up early in the U.S., and our region is no exception. The CDC says it’s been more than a decade since flu season hospitalization rates have been this high at this time of year nationwide. In Vermont hospitalization rates for emergency room and urgent care visits for the flu and flu-like illness are higher than in the last three years.
Vermont Holds Special ‘Novice Weekend’ for New Hunters
Hunters in Vermont who are going out on their first deer season have been encouraged to take advantage of the state’s novice weekend. This was the third annual novice weekend in the state. It took place on October 22 and 23. New hunters had some qualifications that they needed to meet.
Gasoline prices surge above national average
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Burlington have risen 11.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 100 stations in Burlington. Prices in Burlington are 24.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 48.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
Do you see ghosts in this video? Vermont paranormal investigators reveal their findings
Paranormal Investigators of New England (PI-NE) shared experiences with finding ghosts and spirits — and shared audio and visual findings, including video of an apparition inside a Vermont home.
Officials Want Ideas for Keeping Trucks Out of Smugglers’ Notch
As Vermont’s designated Smugglers' Notch stuck-truck problem solver, Todd Sears has learned a lot about the intrepid souls who ignore the many warning signs and steer their tractor trailers into the rocky shoals of the famously winding road. The truck drivers — who are interviewed after their vehicles have...
$1B Powerball jackpot mania hits region
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated one billion dollars and area store managers say tickets are going fast. “I just think you can’t win if you don’t play. Throw a few bucks at it, you know. It’s an opportunity, right?” said David Martel of Williston, one of many in our region throwing in a few bucks.
How to protect your loved ones from Covid-19 at holiday gatherings
Halloween parties and turkey dinners are safer than they have been in years, but there are a few simple steps you can take to help protect high-risk people in your life, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Read the story on VTDigger here: How to protect your loved ones from Covid-19 at holiday gatherings.
Swarms of Asian lady beetles hit our region
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters’ homes have been inundated this fall with swarms of Asian lady beetles. Reporter Kiana Burkes spoke with an expert about what you can do to keep them at bay. “We don’t look forward to the fall anymore when we have, you know, invasion of...
Friday Night Fever: New York Edition 10/28/22
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Section VII high school football playoffs kicked off this weekend, with the start of semifinal matchups. In the Class B semifinals, Beekmantown High School cruised to a 55-28 win over Plattsburgh High School. Beekmantown sophomore Louis Sweemor had a four-touchdown performance with an interception on the defensive side of the ball as well. Beekmantown advances to play undefeated Peru High School in the Class B championship game on Saturday, Nov. 5 at noon.
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
Book on 'Vatican's rising influence' in mailboxes has residents curious
One Vermont resident in a community where the mailers were arriving said, “Some people would pick it up and put it in the trash.”
Three broadcasters to be inducted into the VAB Hall of Fame
Vermont Business Magazine WLVB-FM Operations Director Craig Ladd, Vermont Public Producer/Announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler and WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM Owner/Operator Stephen Puffer will be inducted in the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington, VT. Small market radio broadcasters have to be consistently good...
73 Vermont towns, cities adopt Declaration of Inclusion
More than half of Vermonters live in a town or city that has adopted a Declaration of Inclusion in an initiative to help welcome members of marginalized communities to the state. The Vermont Declaration of Inclusion Initiative said 73 towns and cities across the state have now adopted its pledge...
N.H. county attorneys hold a lot of prosecutorial power. But most of them run unopposed.
Marc Hathaway became Sullivan County’s county attorney in 1987. Back then, he said, alcohol was the main substance that landed people in trouble. But over his tenure, he’s seen heroin, fentanyl and, now, meth spread to this part of rural western New Hampshire. Nearly every two years since...
New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead
TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda […]
The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont
Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You didn’t ask for them, but they are in your mailbox anyway. Books titled, “The Great Controversy,” and mailers that hold a small metal cross inside. A quick glance and you might think they go together, but they are unaffiliated. The book tells...
