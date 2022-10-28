Preview: Michigan State, Mel Tucker aim for third straight win over Michigan

Board of Trustees finance committee chair Melanie Foster said that after requesting a report from the athletic director regarding the university's athletic program plan, the swim and dive team will be hearing from the committee by the end of the semester."The board remains committed to listening to all constituents," Foster said. "We have heard swim and dive students, alumni, parents and the greater Spartan community."She said athletic director Alan Haller will work to "strategize a plan forward" for the swim and dive team within the next academic year.At the meeting, trustees Renee Knake Jefferson and Kelly Tebay expressed support for reinstatement of the team and apologized for not reinstating it sooner.This announcement comes after a long fight from a group of advocates who have been present in the MSU community: making public comments at board meetings, putting together a reinstatement proposal and even suing the university for its Title IX compliance after the women's team was cut.This group has been pushing for the team's reinstatement after it was cut in 2020.

