amazingmadison.com
Safety encouraged for Halloween Trick-or-Treaters
Parents, drivers, and trick or treaters are encouraged to to be careful during this evening’s activities. Shawn Steward with Triple-A South Dakota said drivers need to use extra caution and stay alert when driving in residential areas. He said that parents should talk to their children also before they head out.
kiwaradio.com
Stabbing In George
George, Iowa — One person was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital after a stabbing incident in George on Sunday morning. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:00 a.m., their deputies were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Street in George for a call of a person that had been stabbed. Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the 24-year-old victim had been stabbed numerous times. The victim was transported to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids and was then airlifted to Sioux Falls.
Madison Daily Leader
Food Pantry: New space, same mission
For 40 years, the Lake County Food Pantry has upheld its mission of providing emergency food and other support for residents in need. According to the annual report for 2021, the Food Pantry distributed more than 40,000 pounds of food, along with school supplies, Christmas gifts and backpacks filled with food for children.
KELOLAND TV
Gunshots fired at Halloween party
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are also investigating gunshots following a Halloween party. Police say around 2:30 Sunday morning a large group of people had left a building near 6th Street and West Avenue. An officer monitoring the crowd heard several gunshots. Police later found 14...
KELOLAND TV
Big Sioux River advocacy group neutral on slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Water is the property of the people of South Dakota. According to state law, the state government is tasked with determining “what water of the state, surface and underground, can be converted to public use or controlled for public protection.”. Discussion around water...
KELOLAND TV
3 guns stolen from unlocked vehicles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say there are three more stolen guns on the city’s streets. Despite repeated reminders from police, they were all stolen from unlocked cars. “I’d like to say this is a rare occurrence but it’s something we still see from time...
amazingmadison.com
Lake County Commission meeting Tuesday
The Lake County Commission holds its first regular meeting for November on Tuesday morning. On the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is action on the appointment to fill the Sheriff’s vacancy, and the approval of 2022 liquor licenses and Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District election workers. County commissioners will also approve a resolution supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans, and approve a couple of Utility Occupancy applications.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls police investigating homicide from Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a Sunday stabbing as a homicide. According to the Minnehaha County Jail log, Isaiah Dubray was booked into jail for first-degree murder Monday morning. The SFPD crime log lists a homicide report at an apartment near the intersection of 9th St. and Duluth Ave.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate stabbing; Wildfire continues; Zebra mussels discovered in Clear Lake
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Halloween! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shots-fired call from early Sunday morning. Officials say detectives are investigating the stabbing and will give out...
dakotanewsnow.com
Voting update: absentee locations and hours, drive-thru for Lincoln County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -At the county administration building at 6th and Minnesota Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte and his staff oversee voting. Kyte says, the ballot is longer this year. “So if you’re a Sioux Falls resident, you’re going to have 30 questions. If you live outside...
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
amazingmadison.com
Chief Deputy Talich interviews for Sheriff’s position in special meeting
For the second time this week, the sole candidate interested in filling the Lake County Sheriff’s vacancy met with Lake County Commissioners in a special meeting. On Thursday evening, Sarina Talich interviewed with county commissioners in open session, after doing so in executive session during a special meeting on Tuesday. Talich, who is currently the Chief Deputy for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, is the only candidate who submitted a letter of interest for the position. Sheriff Tim Walburg is retiring from the position in January.
101.9 KELO-FM
South Dakota Veterans Cemetery unveiling “guardians” next month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host an unveiling ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Two eagle sculptures, serving as “guardians” of the Cemetery, will be located on the gates of the main entrance. Cemetery Director Erin Brown says the eagles will be “watching over the veterans and their loved ones who chose to make the Cemetery their forever home”. The sculptures were funded by private donations. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th.
KELOLAND TV
Officials arrest man after he admits to breaking into Alcester home
ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Montrose man faces a list of charges after officials say he admitted to breaking into a residence Saturday morning. According to the Alcester Police Department, an officer was parked in a driveway along SD-11 around 3 a.m. The officer noticed a vehicle drive out of acreage that officials believed to be abandoned.
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired during Halloween gathering
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report of shots fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of West Burnside Street and West Avenue. Police say multiple shots were fired during a Halloween...
KELOLAND TV
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash in Minnehaha County
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County are investigating a fatal rollover crash Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, a beige Chevy Tahoe was traveling north on 457th Ave and lost control. The vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled. One person was ejected from the vehicle.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for four young men who carjacked a Buick off I-90. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday morning on N Marion Road off I-90, a driver was flagged down by four young men who said they needed a ride. When the man pulled over and stopped, the suspects dragged him out of the vehicle and stole it. It is a 2004 Gold Buick Regal, and neither the vehicle nor the suspects have been found at this time.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities searching for man wanted for murder, kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on the whereabouts of a man suspected of several crimes. 35-year-old Brandyn Smith, who also goes by ‘King’, is wanted for murder, robbery and kidnapping — all with the use of a deadly weapon. The warrant for his arrest is out of Las Vegas, but there’s a chance he’s here in Sioux Falls.
amazingmadison.com
More petitions filed for new Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Board election
Two additional petitions have been filed for positions on the new combined Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Board. Friday was the deadline for the petitions to be submitted. Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick said that Tyler Pickard had submitted a two-year petition representing the Rutland School District, and Kasey Gehrels had submitted a one-year at-large petition for the new combined school board. With these two additional petitions, there are now eight total filed for the five seats available on the new Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Board.
