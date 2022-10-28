ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The experience of spirituality may positively impact the lives of terminal cancer patients

By Nicholas Ng Fat Hing, Avneesh Bhangu
ohmymag.co.uk

Dark circles under your eyes could be a sign of a bigger issue

A tell-tale sign of tiredness and inadequate sleep is the formation of dark circles under the eyes. However, did you know that the bags under your eyes could signal certain medical conditions? Typically, you should not worry the dark patches under your eyes, but in some instances, you might want to consult your doctor.
The Beacon Newspapers

Five foods to eat to improve your sleep

Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
Interesting Engineering

A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants

Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
Healthymeal

Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes

Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
UPI News

Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause

It's not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them -- hot flashes or night sweats?. Both can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. "We know...
buffalohealthyliving.com

Tips to Manage Your Cholesterol

Cholesterol is a complex topic that can be difficult to understand. Cholesterol is present in the body, and it can also be found in food. “That can make it hard for people to understand why cholesterol is often seen in such a negative light,” says William Healy, M.D. To understand more about cholesterol, Dr. Healy offers the following helpful information.
MedicalXpress

People with binge-eating disorder benefit from specific behavioral therapy and medication

A new Yale study found that patients with binge-eating disorder (BED) and obesity can be helped quickly and benefit significantly from a specific behavioral therapy and a specific medication. The study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, tested behavioral weight loss treatment (a behavioral therapy focused on gradual behavioral...
ajmc.com

Treatment Outcomes of Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy Associated With Temporary Neural Changes

A systematic review found that changes in neural mechanisms as a result of ketamine treatment could play a role in treatment outcomes of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. The effectiveness of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) was affected by the neural changes caused by ketamine treatment, according to a review published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.
psychologytoday.com

My Life Hack for Insomnia

You wake up, and the clock’s blue light is blinking 3:12 a.m. You know that feeling—you’re wide awake with little hope of falling back to sleep. Panic sets in as you remember your alarm is set for 6:30 a.m. Sometimes I would call on those unreliable white...
Benzinga

Can Ketamine Treat Alcohol Addiction? The Awakn Approach

(Part three of a four-part series) As for ketamine-assisted therapy, biotech psychedelics company Awakn Life Sciences AWAKNF offers two distinct protocols. One is called KARE (Ketamine in the Reduction of Alcoholic Relapse) and is specific to alcohol use disorder, while the other, KAP (Ketamine-Assisted Therapy), is directed to other psychiatric disorders including depression, anxiety, PTSD and addictions.
wdfxfox34.com

Do Intensive Outpatient Programs Work For Addiction Treatment

Originally Posted On: https://www.alanarecovery.com/does-iop-work. When it comes to substance abuse, there are a lot of misconceptions about what treatment works and what doesn’t. Some people think that you have to go to a residential rehab facility in order to get help, but that’s not the whole story. Intensive Outpatient Programs, or IOPs, can be just as effective as residential rehab but they are not a replacement for detox. In this blog post, we will discuss how intensive outpatient therapy fits into addiction recovery and how it can help those struggling with addiction and trauma.
GEORGIA STATE
Medical News Today

Complications of untreated schizophrenia

A lack of access to treatment or an inability to follow a treatment plan can increase the likelihood of complications from schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can have several serious complications, particularly if a person does not receive treatment. Though treatment can help people with schizophrenia...
verywellmind.com

What Are the 7 Stages of Dementia?

Dementia typically affects older adults, but it is not a normal part of the aging process—while some amount of forgetfulness is normal with age, dementia is a severe disorder that can affect the person’s ability to function on a daily basis. According to the National Institute on Aging,...
Health Digest

Does Constipation Cause Overactive Bladder?

Overactive bladder (OAB) is a common condition that causes a strong, sudden urge to urinate. The Cleveland Clinic estimates that more than 33 million men and women in the U.S. are living with this condition. Pregnancy, weight gain, nerve damage, infections, and some medications can all contribute to OAB. Many sufferers also experience bladder incontinence and have difficulty sleeping because they need to get up to use the restroom.
Sun City Independent

New study reveals COVID effects on brain

A study conducted by Banner Sun Health Research Institute researchers revealed new information and findings on how the COVID-19 virus invades the human brain. The study is the most comprehensive research on COVID-19 in the brain to date. Led by Drs. Geidy Serrano and Thomas Beach, the study looked at the brains of 42 people who died of COVID-19 and 107 control subjects, all from the institute’s Brain and Body Donation program, who did not have the virus from 2019 to 2021.
ARIZONA STATE
Psych Centra

Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It

Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...

