The experience of spirituality may positively impact the lives of terminal cancer patients

ohmymag.co.uk
Dark circles under your eyes could be a sign of a bigger issue
A tell-tale sign of tiredness and inadequate sleep is the formation of dark circles under the eyes. However, did you know that the bags under your eyes could signal certain medical conditions? Typically, you should not worry the dark patches under your eyes, but in some instances, you might want to consult your doctor.
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
Drug used to treat addiction could ‘cure’ long Covid, scientists discover
A DRUG that is most commonly used to treat addiction could help long Covid sufferers, scientists have discovered. Naltrexone could help 'cure' ailments often associated with the chronic condition, such as brain fog and fatigue. It's currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the US to treat patients...
A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lauren Nichols, a 34-year-old logistics expert for the U.S. Department of Transportation in Boston, has been suffering from impaired thinking and focus, fatigue, seizures, headache and pain since her COVID-19 infection in the spring of 2020.
Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes
Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
Night sweats are stressful for many women in menopause
It's not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them -- hot flashes or night sweats?. Both can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. "We know...
Rheumatoid arthritis: This gut bacteria could hold the key to a treatment
Rheumatoid arthritis affects 1 in 100 people worldwide. It causes inflamed, painful, and swollen joints, often in the hands and wrists, and can lead to loss of joint function as well as chronic pain and joint deformities and damage. What causes this condition is unknown. In our recently published study,...
buffalohealthyliving.com
Tips to Manage Your Cholesterol
Cholesterol is a complex topic that can be difficult to understand. Cholesterol is present in the body, and it can also be found in food. “That can make it hard for people to understand why cholesterol is often seen in such a negative light,” says William Healy, M.D. To understand more about cholesterol, Dr. Healy offers the following helpful information.
MedicalXpress
People with binge-eating disorder benefit from specific behavioral therapy and medication
A new Yale study found that patients with binge-eating disorder (BED) and obesity can be helped quickly and benefit significantly from a specific behavioral therapy and a specific medication. The study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, tested behavioral weight loss treatment (a behavioral therapy focused on gradual behavioral...
psychreg.org
Understanding Why People Use Drugs Even Though They are Ruining Their Lives
It’s maddening for family members and loved ones of those substance-addicted individuals who seemingly just ‘refuse to change’. Sometimes, a stint in drug rehab sets them on a positive trajectory, only to have it all come crashing down after yet another relapse. But, are they really making...
ajmc.com
Treatment Outcomes of Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy Associated With Temporary Neural Changes
A systematic review found that changes in neural mechanisms as a result of ketamine treatment could play a role in treatment outcomes of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. The effectiveness of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) was affected by the neural changes caused by ketamine treatment, according to a review published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.
psychologytoday.com
My Life Hack for Insomnia
You wake up, and the clock’s blue light is blinking 3:12 a.m. You know that feeling—you’re wide awake with little hope of falling back to sleep. Panic sets in as you remember your alarm is set for 6:30 a.m. Sometimes I would call on those unreliable white...
Can Ketamine Treat Alcohol Addiction? The Awakn Approach
(Part three of a four-part series) As for ketamine-assisted therapy, biotech psychedelics company Awakn Life Sciences AWAKNF offers two distinct protocols. One is called KARE (Ketamine in the Reduction of Alcoholic Relapse) and is specific to alcohol use disorder, while the other, KAP (Ketamine-Assisted Therapy), is directed to other psychiatric disorders including depression, anxiety, PTSD and addictions.
wdfxfox34.com
Do Intensive Outpatient Programs Work For Addiction Treatment
Originally Posted On: https://www.alanarecovery.com/does-iop-work. When it comes to substance abuse, there are a lot of misconceptions about what treatment works and what doesn’t. Some people think that you have to go to a residential rehab facility in order to get help, but that’s not the whole story. Intensive Outpatient Programs, or IOPs, can be just as effective as residential rehab but they are not a replacement for detox. In this blog post, we will discuss how intensive outpatient therapy fits into addiction recovery and how it can help those struggling with addiction and trauma.
Medical News Today
Complications of untreated schizophrenia
A lack of access to treatment or an inability to follow a treatment plan can increase the likelihood of complications from schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can have several serious complications, particularly if a person does not receive treatment. Though treatment can help people with schizophrenia...
verywellmind.com
What Are the 7 Stages of Dementia?
Dementia typically affects older adults, but it is not a normal part of the aging process—while some amount of forgetfulness is normal with age, dementia is a severe disorder that can affect the person’s ability to function on a daily basis. According to the National Institute on Aging,...
Does Constipation Cause Overactive Bladder?
Overactive bladder (OAB) is a common condition that causes a strong, sudden urge to urinate. The Cleveland Clinic estimates that more than 33 million men and women in the U.S. are living with this condition. Pregnancy, weight gain, nerve damage, infections, and some medications can all contribute to OAB. Many sufferers also experience bladder incontinence and have difficulty sleeping because they need to get up to use the restroom.
New study reveals COVID effects on brain
A study conducted by Banner Sun Health Research Institute researchers revealed new information and findings on how the COVID-19 virus invades the human brain. The study is the most comprehensive research on COVID-19 in the brain to date. Led by Drs. Geidy Serrano and Thomas Beach, the study looked at the brains of 42 people who died of COVID-19 and 107 control subjects, all from the institute’s Brain and Body Donation program, who did not have the virus from 2019 to 2021.
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
