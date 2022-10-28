ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 96.1

No One Wants Beer and Pizza, Here is a List of Moving Companies in Tyler, TX

When we were first moving out of our parents' house, we would get our friends to help us move boxes and it would only take some beer and pizza to get people to help out. But as we all get a little older, and our bodies take more time to recover, beer and pizza are not enough to get us to help out when people are moving. If we have friends in a tough spot, of course we will help, but no one wants to help move. Which is why I wanted to put together this list of highest rated moving companies in the Tyler, Texas area.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

6 Wonderful Wedding Cake Decorators in Tyler, Texas

It’s such an exciting time when couples are planning their wedding, it’s the start of their life together. As we all do, every couple wants every last detail of their wedding to be perfect. This includes the photos, the flowers, and of course the wedding cake. Which is why when I saw a woman ask online where the best places to go for a wedding cake in the Tyler, TX area I wanted to share the recommendations with you.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas

OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

East Texas Men are Falling in Love with this Latest Arrest

Dating in East Texas can be both a blessing and a curse. For a while, it was my curse. I am in a fantastic relationship now which does feel very good. Having said that, I don't think scouring mugshots on the Smith County Jail's website would not be a way I would look for a mate if I were still single. For some East Texas men, though, they couldn't help but fall head over heels for one particular woman who was arrested recently.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know

We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Halloween Events Tops The List Of East Texas Fun This Weekend

Halloween weekend has finally arrived in East Texas. Kids of all ages will be wondering how they can get their hands on the most candy this weekend. Not to worry in addition to traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween, kids will have plenty of chances to add to their haul of candy thanks to the numerous trunk-or-treating events around East Texas.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Some Changes Are Coming To Smith County Animal Control & Shelter

East Texas suffers from a domesticated animal overpopulation problem. This problem results in a lot of stray animals running free in the county with county personnel being sent out to pick up these stray and abandoned animals and bring them back to the shelter. Had the original owner taken the proactive measure to have their canine or feline spayed or neutered this problem would not be as large as it is right now.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

39 People Were Booked Into The Gregg County Jail This Past Weekend

Gregg County authorities were busy doing their job this weekend - protecting and serving East Texas communities. While out on patrol law enforcement was able to stop and identify several people who didn't realize that had a little too much to drink and instead of calling a friend or ride-sharing service, they got behind the wheel and drove or attempted to drive home. These people, in most cases, were field tested and then arrested for driving while intoxicated.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Don’t Miss Out on HAIRSPRAY at Tyler Legacy Theatre

If you haven’t been to a musical lately, you need to make it a priority. They are way more fun than you ever expect and then you have great music that you are singing for weeks to come. And even better news as I was just speaking to someone who was telling me about the talented students at Tyler Legacy High School and how they are working on a presentation of the musical HAIRSPRAY.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy