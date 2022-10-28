Read full article on original website
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
No One Wants Beer and Pizza, Here is a List of Moving Companies in Tyler, TX
When we were first moving out of our parents' house, we would get our friends to help us move boxes and it would only take some beer and pizza to get people to help out. But as we all get a little older, and our bodies take more time to recover, beer and pizza are not enough to get us to help out when people are moving. If we have friends in a tough spot, of course we will help, but no one wants to help move. Which is why I wanted to put together this list of highest rated moving companies in the Tyler, Texas area.
6 Wonderful Wedding Cake Decorators in Tyler, Texas
It’s such an exciting time when couples are planning their wedding, it’s the start of their life together. As we all do, every couple wants every last detail of their wedding to be perfect. This includes the photos, the flowers, and of course the wedding cake. Which is why when I saw a woman ask online where the best places to go for a wedding cake in the Tyler, TX area I wanted to share the recommendations with you.
Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas
OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
East Texas Men are Falling in Love with this Latest Arrest
Dating in East Texas can be both a blessing and a curse. For a while, it was my curse. I am in a fantastic relationship now which does feel very good. Having said that, I don't think scouring mugshots on the Smith County Jail's website would not be a way I would look for a mate if I were still single. For some East Texas men, though, they couldn't help but fall head over heels for one particular woman who was arrested recently.
Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know
We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
Halloween Events Tops The List Of East Texas Fun This Weekend
Halloween weekend has finally arrived in East Texas. Kids of all ages will be wondering how they can get their hands on the most candy this weekend. Not to worry in addition to traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween, kids will have plenty of chances to add to their haul of candy thanks to the numerous trunk-or-treating events around East Texas.
Bring Your Pole to Tyler State Park! The Catfish are Here!
Heads up all of you lovers of fishing! The catfish have arrived and are waiting for you at the Tyler State Park Lake!. Thanks to the Inland Fisheries Division, the Tyler State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced on their Facebook page that the catfish are ready and waiting for you now in Tyler, Texas!
See The Original ‘Halloween’ on the Big Screen in Tyler, TX Halloween Night
It's a classic. In fact some say that it's the best Halloween movie ever. Certainly one of the most influential. Well, some great news for an entire new generation, now they can see the Halloween classic "Halloween" on the big screen right here in Tyler, TX. The synopsis is classic....
Haunted House Employees Do Their Job, Scare You. Don’t Retaliate.
Halloween weekend is here. Costumes are being finalized. Candy buckets are getting ready to be filled. Parties are ready to be thrown. Adrenaline is standing by and ready to be rushed into the veins of those going through a haunted house. It's all a part of the spooky season a time for fun, thrill, and excitement.
Best Places to Trick-or-Treat Near Tyler, TX? Locals Share Their Favorites
We are getting close to trick-or-treating time in East Texas. Where are some of the best places to do so near Tyler, TX according to locals?. East Texas is filled with Halloween-friendly neighborhoods that are ready and likely looking forward to seeing adorable goblins and lovely Disney princesses at their doors this evening.
People Share 23 of Their Favorite Spots to Host Holiday Parties in Tyler, TX
The question is: "What are some of the best places in Tyler for hosting holiday parties--particularly for larger groups of people?" Believe it or not, it's time to start booking places for your holiday parties--they fill up fast. Whether you're planning a small gathering for a dozen friends or you've...
Why One Tyler, TX Woman Rejects the Claim that: ‘People Just Don’t Want to Work!”
Some of us in East Texas feel a little baffled by the ongoing labor shortage in East Texas. However, one Tyler, TX woman rejects the claim that it's just because "people don't wanna work." There's a strong chance that by this juncture you've become familiar with the "Great Resignation." Wikipedia...
58 Y.O. Skating Rink Burns Down In Gilmer, Texas But Promises To Rebuild
Countless numbers of couple skate and fast skate sessions have taken place at the Gilmer Starplex skating rink in Gilmer, Texas since 1964. In addition to limbo contests, races, reverse skates, and birthdays being celebrated throughout the years. Those events have since come to a halt thanks to a fire that totally destroyed the family skate center Monday evening.
Some Changes Are Coming To Smith County Animal Control & Shelter
East Texas suffers from a domesticated animal overpopulation problem. This problem results in a lot of stray animals running free in the county with county personnel being sent out to pick up these stray and abandoned animals and bring them back to the shelter. Had the original owner taken the proactive measure to have their canine or feline spayed or neutered this problem would not be as large as it is right now.
This is Why People Can’t Stop Talking About This Bakery in Tyler, TX
There's a bakery in Tyler, Texas that people seem really excited about. We have many great bakeries in East Texas. And clearly, it seems we have another one. Lately, people just can't stop talking about how much they adore this new little place at 119 West Front Street in Tyler.
A Fun Night In Tyler, TX! Our Photos From Rose City Music Festival
It's been a couple of weeks and we're still dizzy and recovering from what turned out to be not only the PARTY of the year but also the biggest festival in the history of downtown Tyler, The Inaugural Rose City Music Festival!. Over 7,000 People Came From Near And Far...
39 People Were Booked Into The Gregg County Jail This Past Weekend
Gregg County authorities were busy doing their job this weekend - protecting and serving East Texas communities. While out on patrol law enforcement was able to stop and identify several people who didn't realize that had a little too much to drink and instead of calling a friend or ride-sharing service, they got behind the wheel and drove or attempted to drive home. These people, in most cases, were field tested and then arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Don’t Miss Out on HAIRSPRAY at Tyler Legacy Theatre
If you haven’t been to a musical lately, you need to make it a priority. They are way more fun than you ever expect and then you have great music that you are singing for weeks to come. And even better news as I was just speaking to someone who was telling me about the talented students at Tyler Legacy High School and how they are working on a presentation of the musical HAIRSPRAY.
