BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The team wearing orange and black couldn’t pull out a win on Halloween night. In the winners’ bracket semifinals of the Class A Region II, Section 2 volleyball tournament at Clay-Battelle, No. 2 South Harrison fell in four sets to No. 3 seed Doddridge County on Monday. The Hawks drop into the elimination bracket with the loss while the Bulldogs advance in the double-elimination event.

LOST CREEK, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO