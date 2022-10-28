ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WV

WVNews

David Canny

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — David Canny has accepted the vote to become the interim pastor o…
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Ribbon cutting held for Lucky Omen Tattoo

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lucky Omen Tattoo officials celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The business is located at 209 N. Fourth St., Clarksburg. Operating the shop are Jason Ramirez and Caitlyn Paugh.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Doddridge downs South Harrison in opener of sectionals

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The team wearing orange and black couldn’t pull out a win on Halloween night. In the winners’ bracket semifinals of the Class A Region II, Section 2 volleyball tournament at Clay-Battelle, No. 2 South Harrison fell in four sets to No. 3 seed Doddridge County on Monday. The Hawks drop into the elimination bracket with the loss while the Bulldogs advance in the double-elimination event.
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

Team effort from Philip Barbour girls soccer nets Play of Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Philip Barbour is headed to the West Virginia Class A/AA girls soccer state tournament for the third straight year. A great team goal put the Colts in front for good in Thursday’s tense regional final against Elkins at Grafton’s McKinney Field.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Perez transfer adds to WVU's gritty identity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s 2022-23 basketball debut, a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum, could be described with many adjectives. Pretty is not one of them, and that’s just fine with coach Bob Huggins and his players, who...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 10/29/22

West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bucs top Knights, 25-12

KINGWOOD — The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers controlled the game on the ground and ran past the Preston Knights, 25-12, in Friday night’s high school football game in Kingwood. All four of B-U’s touchdowns came from its rushing attack, which garnered 285 yards. B-U’s defense also kept Preston off the...
KINGWOOD, WV

