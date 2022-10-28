Read full article on original website
2 children released, 1 still hospitalized in wake of I-79 wreck earlier this month near Lost Creek, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A young girl remains hospitalized, but two young boys have been released. nearly two weeks after a single-vehicle rollover accident that occurred on Interstate 79 in Harrison County, according to a law enforcement official. Although still hospitalized, there has been some improvement in the...
Harrison County Commission to consider agreement for acquisition of CSX-owned rail trail property
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission is expected to vote Wednesday on a formal agreement for acquisition of land following negotiations to obtain rail trail property still owned by a railroad company. The commission will consider a formal agreement with CSX Transportation to acquire “all CSX...
A Covered Bridge Christmas tree fundraiser coming back to Courthouse Plaza in Philippi, West Virginia
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Philippi’s A Covered Bridge Christmas Committee Christmas tree fundraiser is scheduled to begin Nov. 14 on the Courthouse Square. To reserve a tree, contact Linda Menear at 304-457-3481 or text 304-669-6933.
Faith Way Baptist, in Barbour County, West Virginia, selects Canny as interim pastor
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — David Canny has accepted the vote to become the interim pastor of Faith Way Baptist Church. For the past year, Canny has been actively serving in Faith Way’s various ministries while also opening and running a business, High Street Prints on Main Street in Philippi.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Clerk's office gearing up for mid-term general election
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In less than a week, thousands of voters from across the county will visit their voting precincts to participate in the 2022 general election, with which the Marion County Clerk's Office is feeling "cautiously optimistic". Election Day is set for Nov. 8, and before...
Man pleads guilty to Harrison County, West Virginia, crimes against health care personnel
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with crimes against a paramedic and a nurse at the VA hospital, as well as fleeing recklessly following a B&E caper at an area warehouse. Arthur Woodrow Pritt Jr. entered Alford pleas to misdemeanor battery on...
Ribbon cutting held for Lucky Omen Tattoo
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lucky Omen Tattoo officials celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The business is located at 209 N. Fourth St., Clarksburg. Operating the shop are Jason Ramirez and Caitlyn Paugh.
Doddridge downs South Harrison in opener of sectionals
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The team wearing orange and black couldn’t pull out a win on Halloween night. In the winners’ bracket semifinals of the Class A Region II, Section 2 volleyball tournament at Clay-Battelle, No. 2 South Harrison fell in four sets to No. 3 seed Doddridge County on Monday. The Hawks drop into the elimination bracket with the loss while the Bulldogs advance in the double-elimination event.
Team effort from Philip Barbour girls soccer nets Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Philip Barbour is headed to the West Virginia Class A/AA girls soccer state tournament for the third straight year. A great team goal put the Colts in front for good in Thursday’s tense regional final against Elkins at Grafton’s McKinney Field.
Perez transfer adds to WVU's gritty identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s 2022-23 basketball debut, a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum, could be described with many adjectives. Pretty is not one of them, and that’s just fine with coach Bob Huggins and his players, who...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 10/29/22
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
Bucs top Knights, 25-12
KINGWOOD — The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers controlled the game on the ground and ran past the Preston Knights, 25-12, in Friday night’s high school football game in Kingwood. All four of B-U’s touchdowns came from its rushing attack, which garnered 285 yards. B-U’s defense also kept Preston off the...
