Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Stabbing In George
George, Iowa — One person was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital after a stabbing incident in George on Sunday morning. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:00 a.m., their deputies were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Street in George for a call of a person that had been stabbed. Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the 24-year-old victim had been stabbed numerous times. The victim was transported to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids and was then airlifted to Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate stabbing; Wildfire continues; Zebra mussels discovered in Clear Lake
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Halloween! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shots-fired call from early Sunday morning. Officials say detectives are investigating the stabbing and will give out...
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
KELOLAND TV
Gunshots fired at Halloween party
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are also investigating gunshots following a Halloween party. Police say around 2:30 Sunday morning a large group of people had left a building near 6th Street and West Avenue. An officer monitoring the crowd heard several gunshots. Police later found 14...
dakotanewsnow.com
Nightmare on West 53rd Street neighborhood yard display
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of six neighbors collaborated to decorate their yards to make one giant Halloween display. The Nightmare on West 53rd Street chose a pirate theme this year to go above and beyond. They have been working together for a few years and enjoy bringing people to their neighborhood.
kttn.com
Three injured in Saturday morning crash east of Maryville
Residents of Maryville and Sioux Falls, South Dakota were hurt late Saturday morning when a car hit the rear of a sport utility vehicle east of Maryville. The driver of the SUV, 62-year-old Katheryn Miller of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a passenger in the SUV, 33-year-old Kyle Miller from Maryville, and the driver of the car, 58-year-old Lareena Amlong of Maryville, were taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate stabbing in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police were on the scene in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood for what has now been confirmed as a stabbing. The call came in just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of West 9th Street and Duluth Avenue. Multiple officers were going in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 24-year-old charged with murder in Sioux Falls stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a 24-year-old suspect has been charged with murder in a Sioux Falls stabbing incident. A detective with the Sioux Falls Police Department, Lieutenant Nick Butler, said around 5:24 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment building in central Sioux Falls, where they found a 37-year-old man in the hallway with stab wounds. Lifesaving efforts were attempted; however, the man died from his injuries.
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired during Halloween gathering
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report of shots fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of West Burnside Street and West Avenue. Police say multiple shots were fired during a Halloween...
KELOLAND TV
Big Sioux River advocacy group neutral on slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Water is the property of the people of South Dakota. According to state law, the state government is tasked with determining “what water of the state, surface and underground, can be converted to public use or controlled for public protection.”. Discussion around water...
KELOLAND TV
3 guns stolen from unlocked vehicles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say there are three more stolen guns on the city’s streets. Despite repeated reminders from police, they were all stolen from unlocked cars. “I’d like to say this is a rare occurrence but it’s something we still see from time...
KELOLAND TV
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
101.9 KELO-FM
South Dakota Veterans Cemetery unveiling “guardians” next month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host an unveiling ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Two eagle sculptures, serving as “guardians” of the Cemetery, will be located on the gates of the main entrance. Cemetery Director Erin Brown says the eagles will be “watching over the veterans and their loved ones who chose to make the Cemetery their forever home”. The sculptures were funded by private donations. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th.
Things You Didn’t Know About Sioux Falls ‘Statue of David’
1)-The 18-foot tall Statue of David stands in Fawick Park just west of the Big Sioux River on South 2nd Ave. between East 10th and 11th Streets. 2)-The "Statue of David" was given to the city of Sioux Falls by Thomas Fawick in 1971. Fawick is a Sioux Falls Native who made a fortune as an inventor who invented the “Fawick Flyer” that sits in the Old Courthouse museum.
gowatertown.net
Contractor will pay liquidated damages for missing completion date on Watertown’s Highway 212 project (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Today (Friday) is the scheduled completion date for the Highway 212 construction project in Watertown. One trip through the construction zone makes it obvious construction crews will not meet that deadline. South Dakota Department of Transportation Engineer Bryce Olson says that means the general contractor, in this case...
KELOLAND TV
Castlewood church figuring out what’s next following fire
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — One KELOLAND congregation is grieving the loss of their church building after it was destroyed by fire earlier this week. Hamlin Reformed Church went up in flames early Wednesday morning, burning throughout the day, leaving the building a total loss. Now, the congregation is trying to figure out what happens next.
more955.com
Names released in fatal Davison County crash
ETHAN, S.D. – A Mitchell, S.D., male has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash north of Ethan. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Ford-250 pickup was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 and in the wrong lane when it collided with a northbound 2018 Kenworth Construction T800 semi-truck and trailer. The enclosed trailer contained cabinets.
amazingmadison.com
Howard veteran to be honored during Bridge Dedication Ceremony
The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host a State Fallen Hero Bridge Dedication Ceremony to honor U.S. Air Force Captain Tommy L. Callies. The ceremony will be held on Friday, November 11th at 9:30 a.m. at Howard High School. The West Fork Vermillion River Bridge on State Highway...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for four young men who carjacked a Buick off I-90. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday morning on N Marion Road off I-90, a driver was flagged down by four young men who said they needed a ride. When the man pulled over and stopped, the suspects dragged him out of the vehicle and stole it. It is a 2004 Gold Buick Regal, and neither the vehicle nor the suspects have been found at this time.
16-year-old identified in Davison County fatal crash
According to the Department of Public Safety, a Ford-250 pickup, driven by Benjamin Waldner of Mitchell, was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 37. The pickup was in the wrong lane when it collided with a northbound Kenworth Construction T800 semi-truck and trailer.
Comments / 0