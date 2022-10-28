Read full article on original website
Fortnite: How To Get Queen Summer And Mr. Meeseeks From Rick And Morty
From "Marvel" skins to Reboot Rally rewards, players have had a lot of opportunities to collect cosmetics in "Fortnite." Now, the battle royale has a treat in store for "Rick and Morty" fans, with new Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks content on offer. Epic Games announced the addition of Outfits...
Is Star Ocean: The Divine Force Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
Fans of the "Star Ocean" series are finally being rewarded for their patience with the release of "Star Ocean: The Divine Force" on October 27. More than six years after the last entry in the series, "The Divine Force" is aiming to pickup where its predecessor, "Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness" left off with real-time combat and loads of sci-fi settings for players to enjoy and explore. Of course, it remains to be seen if the game will deliver a better and more deserving storyline than "Star Ocean: The Last Hope" this time around.
League Of Legends: Heimerdinger Is More Than A Meme Pick
"League of Legends" has over 150 Champions to pick from. With so many different Champions to play, they all tend to get lumped into several different categories, with some not being taken quite as seriously as others. Heimerdinger, the Revered Inventor yordle who appeared in Netflix's "Arcane," is one that generally is seen as a meme pick among fans, some of whom see him as a bit of joke. His short, fluffy appearance makes him seem harmless, and his kit has historically made him look like a troll pick to many players, no matter how good his stats are.
Destiny 2: The Best Arc 3.0 Warlock Build
The Season of Plunder has been good to Guardians. Featuring the reintroduction of the classic "Destiny" Raid, Kings Fall, new powerful weapons like the Cry Mutiny grenade launcher, and the long-awaited revamped Arc 3.0 subclass, the Season 19 roadmap has given players tons of new ways to tinker with their loadouts. Of course, every new season offers new weapons and armor mods for Guardians to play around with, but the last few seasons in "Destiny 2" have given players so much more with the complete makeover of the Light subclasses.
How To Slide Cancel In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
The multiplayer component of 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is upon us, and it brings plenty of changes. Some, such as the fact that enemy players no longer appear on mini-maps when sprinting or shooting, have fans divided. We'll have to wait to see how fans respond to other additions like the newest multiplayer modes, but there is comfort for longtime fans in the fact that some fan-favorite features are returning.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get XP And Level Up Quickly In Multiplayer
"Modern Warfare 2" is finally here, and gamers everywhere are already knee-deep into this new installment in the "Call of Duty" series. And critics agree that the "Modern Warfare 2" campaign is excellent and lives up to its predecessor, "Modern Warfare" 2019. However, not everyone is able to play the campaign. Many gamers that bought the physical edition of the game are having trouble booting it up for the first time, as the disc barely holds any data on it. But those that have successfully downloaded the massive day one patch and gotten into "Modern Warfare 2" have set their sights on the multiplayer.
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Lies Of P?
The massively popular "Elden Ring" set a series record in terms of sales and players, and so it's only natural that we'll be seeing more soulslike games seeking to put their own spin on FromSoftware's tried and true formula. One of which, is "Lies of P." Scheduled for release during...
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Every Season Pass Hero Explained
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is almost here, launching on Dec. 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In "Marvel's Midnight Suns," players fight alongside some of the most iconic Marvel characters, such as Iron Man, Captain America, and Wolverine. But combat isn't quite the beat 'em up gameplay that superhero games are known for.
Modern Warfare 2 Fans Are Clowning On The Disc's Tiny File Size
Following the largest beta in "Call of Duty" history, "Modern Warfare 2" has arrived. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" delivers a new campaign and brand-new multiplayer modes that are sure to excite longtime fans of the series, and critics agree that the campaign alone is worth the price of admission. However, the release of "Call of Duty; Modern Warfare 2" has not come and gone without a bit of scrutiny.
Naughty Dog Listings Suggest Free-To-Play The Last Of Us Multiplayer
When "The Last of Us Part 2" was released without a multiplayer mode, many fans were disappointed. After all, the Factions multiplayer mode of the original was well-loved by some players, even though the 2022 remake of the first game excluded it. However, Naughty Dog has been beefing up staff for a big multiplayer project since 2019, and new job listings from the company may have confirmed some rumors that have been going around about the sequel to Factions mode.
Bayonetta 3: How To Turn On Naive Angel Mode To Cut Down The Violence
The newest entry in the modern fantasy, hack-and-slash series is finally arriving with the release of "Bayonetta 3." The titular witch returns with some new moves and friends, but the same over-the-top action and, shall we say, adult style. The series has never been afraid to display a little skin and more than a little blood, and this latest title promises to be no exception.
The Easiest Way To Beat Silver Rathalos In Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
"Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak" introduced a handful of returning faces when it was released. Of the harder challenges available to Master Rank hunters, the Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos easily rank near the top. The most challenging variants of the flagship wyverns descended into the game's expansion with much of their previous kit, alongside some new attacks. Seasoned "Monster Hunter" veterans and newcomers alike will want to watch out for these and strategize accordingly.
Modern Warfare 2: Aquatic Maneuvers And Ledge Hang Tactics Explained
The 2022 remake of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" offers a wealth of new content for players to sample. While modes, maps, weapons, killstreaks, and operators serve as some of the more obvious additions, the gameplay itself has received plenty of tweaks compared to 2019's "Modern Warfare." As part of a blog post on the official website, Infinity Ward provided an overview of the "Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer experience. Though in-depth details on some of the game's flashier components took up a large chunk of the post, one segment discussed new tactics related to player traversal.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Hotel Explosion Might Cause A Lawsuit
It may not take long to beat the campaign of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," but the game makes up for that brevity by offering up an unprecedented level of photorealism for the series. Fans have lavished praise on the game's environments, with some noting its lifelike depiction of Amsterdam as a particular highlight (via Eurogamer). However, it seems that Infinity Ward's dedication to faithfully depicting real-world locations may have put its parent company, Activision Blizzard, in the direct line of fire of a lawsuit.
How Modern Warfare 2 References The Original's Most Controversial Mission
There are some moments from "Call of Duty" that have aged poorly, and one of the most controversial missions in gaming history comes from the original "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2." The game's narrative revolved around terror attacks carried out by the Russian ultranationalist Makarov — one of which the player takes part in. The infamous mission called "No Russian" sees the player go undercover as a member of Makarov's crew as they massacre an airport full of innocent people. At the beginning of the mission, Makarov reminds his partners not to speak in their native tongue, warning them: "No Russian." In the end, the player character is found out and executed. There really isn't much else to the level except for mowing down civilians and a short shootout with police, but the false flag operation leads to World War III in the world of the game.
Marvel Snap Was Fixed For Testers With Just One Card
"Marvel Snap" is the mobile deck builder filled to the brim with comic book heroes. With fast-paced gameplay, cards for nearly every Marvel hero, and incredible art, there are plenty of things to enjoy in the game. However, it also faces unique challenges because of its attempts to be different. Ben Brode, the Chief Development Officer of Second Dinner Studios and former Game Director of "Hearthstone," has talked about the lack of a mulligan system in "Marvel Snap" and how one card solved the problem.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Campaign?
It wouldn't be a year in gaming without a new "Call of Duty" from Activision — at least, that's how it's been since the early 2000s. 2022 has honored that tradition by offering up "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," a sequel to the 2019 entry "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" that is also, somehow, not to be confused with 2009's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" remaster. Between several new traversal mechanics, a plethora of brand-new modes, and other changes, the title marks a compelling upgrade from prior installments for devoted fans.
God Of War: Ragnarok's Photo Mode Will Be A Little Late
Historically speaking, taking a screenshot of your gameplay is a great way to share your gaming experiences with friends or the internet. Recently, many games like "Cyberpunk 2077" and even "Mass Effect: Legendary Edition" have been released with a built-in photo mode, giving players complete control over what they're capturing and the style or angle in which they do it. 2018's "God of War" also had this feature, and "God of War: Ragnarok" — set to release for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9 — is no different. That said, while it will have a photo mode in-game, this mode won't be shipping with the game and will instead arrive in a future update.
Yakuza Producer Thanks Game Pass For Series' Massive Success
The executive producer of the "Yakuza" series believes that Game Pass and similar subscription services helped the series reach a larger audience. In an interview with Twinfinite, director of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and executive producer of the "Yakuza" series Masayoshi Yokoyama credited the subscription service with providing easy access to older games in the series, which allowed new players to become fans easier.
