Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Haunted Holt House collects donations for Holt Food Bank
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Halloween trick-or-treating wrapped up Monday night a lot of Mid-Michigan kids are just coming down from their sugar rush. For one local homeowner, it wasn’t just about handing out candy – but handing out a scare or two as well. “I think because I...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan families dealing with RSV earlier in season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kids are filling up hospital beds in Mid-Michigan with a respiratory illness that can cause difficulty breathing. right now local hospitals are fighting RSV earlier than normal pushing both Covid-19 and Influenza out of first place for most children infected. Just last week, McLaren Health had...
WILX-TV
Trunk-Or-Treating on the rise in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Halloween trend is taking over, Trunk-or-treats are becoming just as popular as door-to-door trick-or-treating. Trunk or treating is like trick or treating, but it is where families go from car to car to get a sweet treat. Amber Pitts takes her kid out to both trunk-or-treats and door-to-door. She said being out in the daylight offers a sense of security.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police Trooper buys Halloween costumes for kids
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A state trooper saved a family’s Halloween when he purchased the kids’ costumes when their delivery never arrived. MSP posted this story on Twitter Monday afternoon. Michigan State Trooper Martin was sent to a house where a single parent of three children called about her order of costumes being delivered to the wrong address. In the past, her deliveries would sometimes get shipped to her old neighbor’s house but were always brought back to her.
northernexpress.com
A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds
If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
Wave of Michigan RSV cases taxes pediatric hospitals
The steady beep of a medical monitor droned in the background. Melissa Parker’s 3-week-old, chubby-cheeked youngest son, Owen, lay in a crib as high-flow oxygen pushed through a tube and into his nostrils. “He started with just a runny nose at home on the weekend (of Oct. 22) and...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police brings back Cadet Program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is bringing back its Cadet Program. This program was designed for young people that have an interest in law enforcement. MSP is returning with its Cadet Program to help fill a statewide trooper shortage. The following minimum requirements must be met...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Patricia Spencer, Pamela Hobley vanished from a small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago
OSCODA, Mich. – Patricia Spencer and Pamela Sue Hobley vanished from their small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago. Spencer was 16 years old and Hobley was 15 years old when they disappeared from Oscoda, Michigan. They were last seen on Oct. 31, 1969, the day of a homecoming football game.
Michigan ranks high on ‘most miserable winter’ list - but not the worst
Thrillist has ranked Michigan as having the No. 3 most miserable winters in the United States. According to the website, Michigan has no winter recreation “unless you pretend to enjoy cross-country skiing on very flat land.”. The website describes winter in Michigan’s lower peninsula as an endless cycle that...
Michigan scholarship offers up to $5,500 per year for college
Grace Fawcett is intent on becoming a radiology technician.She’s been looking into colleges that have radiography programs and recently settled on Jackson College. Now all she needs is $7,080 a year for in-state tuition and fees.The new Michigan Achievement Scholarship will take care of a third of it if she qualifies, and that’s a big relief to Fawcett, a senior at Niles High School in West Michigan. The program was introduced by...
UpNorthLive.com
Researchers gather to combat 'rock snot' in Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Researchers, lake associations and others met at a summit held by the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay on Friday. One of the pressing topics was the status and spread of Didymo, or "rock snot" in our region. Didymo, or didymosphenia geminata, is an algae...
WILX-TV
Leon Panetta to join Former Michigan Governor Blanchard at MSU Public Service Form
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard is expected to have Leon Panetta as a special guest during an MSU public service form. The former Defense Secretary and CIA Director will join Blanchard as a special guest during his MSU Public Service Forum on Nov. 29. Panetta was a member of Congress from California and was also the Chief of Staff for former president Bill Clinton.
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
WILX-TV
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Holt’s Huge Play
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!. This week, we go to Friday’s Hartland at Holt playoff game. Seneca Moore had a swing pass that turned into a huge play that gave the Rams a 12-0 lead. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter...
A List of the Best Amish Restaurants in Michigan
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Michigan's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 killed, 2 injured when boat strikes post on way back from fishing in Michigan river
ALGONAC, Mich. – A man was killed and two others were injured when a boat struck a post on the way back from a fishing trip in Michigan, officials said. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29) in the St. Clair River, near Algonac. Police said three...
WILX-TV
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in California
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested two suspects who allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California. Police found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning after the two...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
1051thebounce.com
10 Michigan Cities Among America’s Most Violent
The FBI has released its annual report looking at the latest crime statistics reported by police agencies across America. Personally, I feel like Michigan is a safe state, but it’s partly because I grew up in Michigan in a safe area, so I realized that there are areas you have to be careful.
Comments / 0