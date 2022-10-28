Read full article on original website
The Fear of Missing Out Can Be a Killer for Investors. Here's How Top-Ranked Financial Advisors Keep It at Bay
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, has led many people to buy into "hot" investments such as crypto, meme stocks and SPACs, according to financial advisors and money experts. They may do so without an understanding of risk or how the asset fits into an overall portfolio. Controlling FOMO...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Abiomed (ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Flexibility Is Key to Finding, Keeping Workers Even as Companies Want People Back
Despite a growing number of companies wanting workers back in the office, some employers recognize the value of flexibility in attracting and retaining talent. CNBC Workforce Executive Council member DJ Casto, CHRO of financial services firm Synchrony, said "flexibility and choice are the new currency" in work. Offering flexibility and...
Apple iPhone Maker Foxconn Slams ‘Maliciously Edited' Video That Claims Covid Deaths at China Plant
Foxconn said on Tuesday that there have been no deaths at its Zhengzhou, China factory, the biggest Apple iPhone production facility in the world. On Monday, a video circulating on Twitter alleged that eight people in a dormitory at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory had all died as a result of the Covid outbreak.
Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Secures 5 New Contracts Accelerating Growth
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, continues its run of market expansion announcements with five new contracts for its Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) service in several verticals across multiple U.S. geographies. These wins continue to provide recurring revenue for ongoing societal problems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005664/en/ Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Secures 5 New Contracts Accelerating Growth (Graphic: Business Wire)
Twitter ad sales chief Personette says in tweet she quit the company
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter's advertising chief Sarah Personette tweeted on Tuesday that she had resigned her post last week, adding further uncertainty for advertisers wondering how the social media company will change under Elon Musk.
