ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Abiomed (ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
NBC Los Angeles

Flexibility Is Key to Finding, Keeping Workers Even as Companies Want People Back

Despite a growing number of companies wanting workers back in the office, some employers recognize the value of flexibility in attracting and retaining talent. CNBC Workforce Executive Council member DJ Casto, CHRO of financial services firm Synchrony, said "flexibility and choice are the new currency" in work. Offering flexibility and...
The Associated Press

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Secures 5 New Contracts Accelerating Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, continues its run of market expansion announcements with five new contracts for its Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) service in several verticals across multiple U.S. geographies. These wins continue to provide recurring revenue for ongoing societal problems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005664/en/ Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Secures 5 New Contracts Accelerating Growth (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy