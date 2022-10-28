ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Covina Halloween Party Turns Deadly, With Two Killed and Two Hospitalized

Two people were killed and two others injured in a Halloween party in Covina early Sunday morning. The two who were killed were related, an uncle and his nephew. The nephew was identified as 20-year-old Ronnie Benetiz, and detectives say he lived at the home where the shooting occurred. Friends...
COVINA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Modernism Week to Summon That Sparkly Mid-Century Moxie

SUN, SHIFTS, SIPS, AND STYLE: February may boast a frosty reputation in many places of our country, but around the Coachella Valley? It's still very much about beautiful sunbeams, poolside parties, and a festive focus on mid-century design. For style, design, and cool rule the second month on the calendar, at least in and around Palm Springs, thanks to the return of Modernism Week. The everything-mid-century-ish extravaganza regularly delves into all corners of architecture, art, automobiles, and sartorial splendor, but reserving your tickets ahead of time, like really, really ahead of time, is always a wise idea.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Big Bear Snow Play Opens for 2022-23 Season

Big Bear Snow Play has opened for the 2022-23 season with two full-length snow tubing runs. The snow-tubing park is currently the only place in Southern California with snow. This past week, Big Bear experienced snowmaking conditions, with temperatures in the 20s and dry wind, which allowed Big Bear Snow Play to respond and make snow throughout the week.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA

