SUN, SHIFTS, SIPS, AND STYLE: February may boast a frosty reputation in many places of our country, but around the Coachella Valley? It's still very much about beautiful sunbeams, poolside parties, and a festive focus on mid-century design. For style, design, and cool rule the second month on the calendar, at least in and around Palm Springs, thanks to the return of Modernism Week. The everything-mid-century-ish extravaganza regularly delves into all corners of architecture, art, automobiles, and sartorial splendor, but reserving your tickets ahead of time, like really, really ahead of time, is always a wise idea.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO