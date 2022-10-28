Read full article on original website
BP Rakes in Quarterly Profit of $8.2 Billion as Oil Majors Post Another Round of Bumper Earnings
The British energy major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $8.2 billion for the three months through to the end of September. The world's largest oil and gas majors have reported bumper earnings in recent months, leading to renewed calls for higher taxes on record oil company profits.
Uber Stock Pops 12% in Premarket on Revenue Beat, Strong Guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. Uber reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Abiomed (ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Australia Raises 25 Bps as Expected, Hong Kong Stocks Lead Gains in Asia-Pacific Markets
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 25 basis points for the second consecutive time, in line with expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.24%, continuing gains after the central bank's announcement. The Australian dollar was stronger at $0.6415. Stocks in...
Wall St opens higher on hopes of slowing rate hikes
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with Nasdaq in the lead, as investors hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve may tone down its aggressive approach on interest rate hikes.
US stocks jump as investors look to continue October rally ahead of key Fed policy decision
November opened higher after a record performance for US stocks last month. The Fed is in focus with its latest rate decision due Wednesday.
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise Ahead of China Factory Activity Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Monday ahead of China's factory activity data that's slated to be released, and as markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week. On Friday in the U.S., major stock indexes jumped 2% each...
The Fear of Missing Out Can Be a Killer for Investors. Here's How Top-Ranked Financial Advisors Keep It at Bay
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, has led many people to buy into "hot" investments such as crypto, meme stocks and SPACs, according to financial advisors and money experts. They may do so without an understanding of risk or how the asset fits into an overall portfolio. Controlling FOMO...
European Markets Cautious as Investors Wait for Euro Zone Inflation and GDP Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Monday morning as investors awaited key economic data out of the euro zone. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.2% in early trade, with basic resources falling 0.7% while telecoms added 0.2%. The uncertain trade came after...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Riot Blockchain Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Palantir: "If it can get to $10, then I would skedaddle. I hate to recommend it all the way down here because it's near the bottom."
China's Factory Activity Drops, Bogged Down by More Covid Controls
BEIJING — China's factory activity fell in October due to frequent Covid outbreaks, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. The official purchasing managers' index for manufacturing fell to 49.2 this month, down from 50.1 in September, the data showed. Economists had expected a print of 50, according to...
Homebuilders Say They're on the Edge of a Steeper Downturn as Buyers Pull Back
Homebuilders say 2023 is going to bring an even sharper downturn in the market, as high interest rates scare away buyers. Housing starts for single-family homes dropped nearly 19% year over year in September, according to the U.S. Census. Building permits, which are an indicator of future construction, fell 17%.
Flexibility Is Key to Finding, Keeping Workers Even as Companies Want People Back
Despite a growing number of companies wanting workers back in the office, some employers recognize the value of flexibility in attracting and retaining talent. CNBC Workforce Executive Council member DJ Casto, CHRO of financial services firm Synchrony, said "flexibility and choice are the new currency" in work. Offering flexibility and...
Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Secures 5 New Contracts Accelerating Growth
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, continues its run of market expansion announcements with five new contracts for its Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) service in several verticals across multiple U.S. geographies. These wins continue to provide recurring revenue for ongoing societal problems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005664/en/ Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Secures 5 New Contracts Accelerating Growth (Graphic: Business Wire)
India, China to See Biggest Jump in Real Salary as Asia-Pacific Leads the Way Next Year, Report Shows
As inflation continues to impact global economies, Asia-Pacific will be the only region to see real salary growth in 2023, a new survey has found. According to the annual Salary Trends Report by data company ECA International, the average real salary increase — which is nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — is predicted to increase by 1.3% in Asia-Pacific.
JPMorgan Chase Wants to Disrupt the Rent Check With Its Payments Platform for Landlords and Tenants
JPMorgan is piloting a platform it created for property owners and managers that automates the invoicing and receipt of online rent payments, according to Sam Yen, chief innovation officer of JPMorgan's commercial banking division. "The vast majority of rent payments are still done through checks," Yen said. "If you talk...
