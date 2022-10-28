Read full article on original website
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You
You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 31, 2022
There’s a lightheartedness to this Halloween night, and we are reminded that though we may have unique fears and disguises, we are very much alike in our desire to face them. The social Aquarius moon guides playful antics, forming a few tricky angles, which will only make the payoff of sweet treats seem well earned.
I got sent to my room when I asked my grandmother for money once, and that childhood rebuke shaped my finances for decades
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. As a child, my grandmother used...
Gemini—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of Self-Doubt & Building Courage
Your will is being tested this month and your Gemini horoscope for November 2022 is encouraging you to learn how to let things go. If you’re getting too hung up on the daily disappointments and the inconvenient disruptions, you’re about to be shown how to take a step back and breathe through it. Anger is natural, but the way we act on it makes all the difference. As Mars retrograde continues its backwards tailspin through Gemini, you’re spending this month navigating misunderstandings and disagreements in your relationships. Retrograding through your first house of the self, all you want is to feel...
Your November 2022 Horoscope Initiates The Endgame
A reminder: We’re in a new decade, and it’s still quite young. 2023 promises to be all-new and all-different, with Jupiter and the eclipses firing off from Aries, Saturn going walkabout in Pisces and Pluto taking us over the event horizon in Aquarius. Consider these final months of 2022 to be the closing and processing of all that’s come before.
Scorpio—Your November Horoscope Says You’re on the Verge of a Major Turning Point in Your Life
You’re in the midst of a deep and encompassing transformation, because your Scorpio horoscope for November 2022 says you’re on the brink of a brand new chapter. You’re coming away from the solar eclipse in Scorpio that rocked your world last month. As you move forward, you may find yourself moving towards a more harmonious and forgiving mindset. However, let’s not forget that Mars—your ruling planet—will be retrograde all throughout the month. Retrograding through your eighth house of give and take, you’re learning more about how to assert your boundaries while respecting the boundaries of those around you. Although you may...
Social Security Math: How To Determine Your Benefit Amount
Most people who receive Social Security benefits get their checks every month and don't really think about it much after. We are all more or less versed in the knowledge that our Social Security...
November 2022 Monthly Horoscope : Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
We all are hopeful about the month of november. Read our monthly horoscope to find out more about life, love, career, business, health and finance. Let us find out how the eleventh month of 2022 will be for all zodiac signs. Aries: 21 March - 19 April. November is going...
It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air
Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Building Your Empire & Manifesting Riches
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
Capricorn—Your November Horoscope Predicts a Creative Awakening & a Romantic Turning Point
You’re spending the month expanding your social circle and connecting with the world at large, because your Capricorn horoscope for November 2022 wants you to bring clarity to your vision. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is moving through your 11th house of hopes, dreams and community endeavors. How can you spearhead something positive for the people? Don’t expect instant results, because Mars retrograde will slow down progress all throughout the month. As the planet of conflict and passion retrogrades through your sixth house of work and health, you may feel an increasing sense of burnout, especially if you...
The most deceitful zodiac signs
If humans were machines, these zodiac signs would come with a default ‘deceive people’ setting. We all want to meet people who’re always honest, life isn’t really always that fair. Some people have honest and pure intentions towards us, while others have ill will. No matter if it’s a white lie or a full-fledged elaborate lying scheme, these zodiac signs are the most deceitful:
Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year
When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from LendingClub and PYMTS revealed that about 166...
These are the homebodies of the zodiac
For some, nothing beats having someone cancel plans when you’re wrapped in your blanket bingeing the hottest thing on Netflix, says EliteDaily. That text represents the sweet release of freedom, and the rest of the day is now yours to spend as you like—preferably in bed immersed in a novel or on the couch stuffing your face with pizza.
6 Purchases Retirees Almost Never Regret
Retirees typically live on a fixed income, so every purchase must be carefully thought out. After all, the money they spend likely won't be replaced. But some products, services and experiences really...
Horoscopes: Libra season marks big changes
Aries: There’s a lot of passion driving you this week, and you may be compelled to rush through things without giving them much thought. You may disagree with your partner over finances, but just because they aren’t as bold as you are doesn’t mean they are playing it too safe. Let others get involved this week, even if it goes against your fiery instincts.
I’m a coin collector – your dime could be worth up $200,000, the exact ‘letter’ detail to look for
COINS can be worth thousands more than face value thanks to special markings that make them rare. Collectors can make thousands of dollars thanks to tiny details on coins that sometimes can't even be seen with the naked eye. It's not always errors that make a coin valuable, sometimes it's...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Embracing Their Magical Abilities This Week, Thanks to Halloween
Scorpio season may seem like it’s in full effect, but it’s just getting started. Halloween is proving just as spooky as it is mysterious, because Mars has officially stationed retrograde in Gemini and another eclipse is on the horizon. However, just in time to celebrate the spookiest night of the year, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 31 to November 6. Are you ready for the witching hour? The only thing more liberating than pretending to be someone else on Halloween is the fact that the moon will be entering freedom-loving Aquarius that same day. Where’s your...
Scientists know how the world will end, religion says otherwise
This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years. The universe is expanding, and it will continue to do that for as long as matter exists. But what happens when all the matter in the universe disappears? That's what we mean when we say "the end of time." This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years—and no one knows how or when our universe will end.
Scorpio sun sign: Personality traits, love connections and more
As a fixed water sign, Scorpios are known for their loyalty and devotion — and also their passion. In fact, they are known to have such intense personalities that they are often confused with vibrant fire signs. Alas, they just have deep feelings and emotions. Scorpios are known to...
