FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sir Troy's Toy Kingdom finds new 30,000-square-foot location in Belden Village
CANTON, Ohio — If you’re searching for that perfect toy for a loved one, it’s probably safe to assume it’s waiting for you somewhere on the shelves of the new Sir Troy's Toy Kingdom location in Belden Village. Owner Troy Cefaratti believes it is the largest independent toy store in the country.
mahoningmatters.com
BUSINESS ROUNDUP | Kravitz Deli serving up 2022 Sandwich Honor Roll
Thursday is National Sandwich Day, and Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Ave., Liberty, will recognize “local heroes” with its 2022 Sandwich Honor Roll. The Honor Roll sandwiches were selected by owner Matt Rydarowicz to honor those in the community who “have impressed him and supported his efforts” after he took over the deli from former owner Jack Kravitz, a news release states.
WFMJ.com
Boardman Fire truck, car collide on Market Street
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a car and a Boardman Township fire truck. The collision occurred at around 7 a.m. Monday along Market Street near Forest Lake Drive. Troopers say no one was seriously injured. Fire Chief Mark Pitzer tells 21 News that the car...
cranberryeagle.com
New park a hidden find for Harmony residents
JACKSON TWP — Behind a bustling plaza along Harmony’s edge stretches an expanse of grass enclosed by towering pines and burnished foliage, with soccer goals, benches and a playground. “Welcome,” reads a sign, laying down some ground rules for children who ascend the playground’s planks. Sipple...
New Chipotle restaurant coming to Columbiana County
A popular Mexican fast food restaurant will be making its way to Columbiana County.
Break-in, attempted break-in at Eastwood Mall stores
There was a break in at Eastwood Mall Saturday night.
Four departments respond to interstate trailer fire
Four fire departments responded to a trailer fire that blocked parts of I-80 Saturday afternoon.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Grove City Information| November/December 2022
Grove City prides itself on having a welcoming, inclusive and connected community, where residents can thrive and businesses flourish. This is not something that happens overnight or without effort. We collaborate intentionally with businesses, civic organizations and educational institutions to provide a strong civic foundation. Highlighted by milestone activities, some...
WFMJ.com
JCPenney in Southern Park Mall broken into, money stolen from cash registers
Boardman Police were at the Southern Park mall just before midnight Saturday night investigating a break in at JCPenney. According to Boardman Police, the alarm dropped shortly after 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Police sources say the suspects smashed through the glass doors to gain entry to the store. From there,...
WFMJ.com
Thousands without power in Mahoning, Trumbull counties
Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Friday morning across the Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, there were 1,222 outages in the city as of noon. A map showed that the impacted area included Downtown and the East Side. The utility estimated that power would be restored is now...
WFMJ.com
Macy's broken into, attempted break in at JCPenney at Eastwood Mall Saturday Night
Niles Police tell 21 News the Macy's in the Eastwood Mall has been broken into Saturday night. Police Captain, John Marshall tells us the store was broken into Saturday night. Cafaro Corporate Communications Director, Joe Bell tells 21 News there were two alarm drops with the first one occurring shortly before midnight and the second occurring just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Commissioners approve funds to maintain four Valley bridges
The Mahoning County commissioners normally meet on Thursdays at 10 a.m. in their downtown Youngstown meeting room. But Thursday's meeting was at 5 p.m. in Beaver Township.
newsonthegreen.com
Jail ordered in theft case
A former Masury man has been sentenced to jail for a misdemeanor charge of theft. Joshua A. Butler, 32, of the Mercer County Jail, was initially charged with felony theft, but pleaded guilty to the reduced charge on April 26. Judge Andrew Logan sentenced Butler to 180 days in jail...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man sentenced for fatal shooting in Austintown
A Youngstown man has been sentenced to spend 15-years-to-life in prison for two shootings, one of them fatal. Samuel Richard, 33, was preparing to go on trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court this week when he plead guilty to murder, felonious assault, and also using a gun in committing a crime.
Director gives update on downtown Youngstown road projects
It's taken a long time to get to this point, but paving work in downtown Youngstown is expected to begin next week on Front Street from west to east.
Firefighters battle flames at Austintown factory
Austintown fire captain Tom Metzinger said that crews originally noticed the firearm before seeing smoke and flames in the building.
beavercountyradio.com
New Galilee Man’s Truck Stolen Later Involved in Beaver County Hit and Run
(New Beaver, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to the Green Meadow Trailer Court in New Beaver Lawrence County for a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that a 2022 Silver Ford Explorer Sport trac...
explore venango
Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Rollover Crash in Crawford County
SUMMIT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a vehicle collided with two utility poles and overturned in Summit Township on Friday morning. According to Meadville-based State Police, this crash occurred at 1:49 a.m. on Friday, October 28, on State Highway 18 in Summit Township, Crawford County.
One-of-a-kind auction taking place this weekend in Boardman
Saturday morning at 10 a.m., a first-of-its-kind auction will be held around the Youngstown area -- arcade games of all kinds will be sold.
