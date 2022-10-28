ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

mahoningmatters.com

BUSINESS ROUNDUP | Kravitz Deli serving up 2022 Sandwich Honor Roll

Thursday is National Sandwich Day, and Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Ave., Liberty, will recognize “local heroes” with its 2022 Sandwich Honor Roll. The Honor Roll sandwiches were selected by owner Matt Rydarowicz to honor those in the community who “have impressed him and supported his efforts” after he took over the deli from former owner Jack Kravitz, a news release states.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman Fire truck, car collide on Market Street

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a car and a Boardman Township fire truck. The collision occurred at around 7 a.m. Monday along Market Street near Forest Lake Drive. Troopers say no one was seriously injured. Fire Chief Mark Pitzer tells 21 News that the car...
BOARDMAN, OH
cranberryeagle.com

New park a hidden find for Harmony residents

JACKSON TWP — Behind a bustling plaza along Harmony’s edge stretches an expanse of grass enclosed by towering pines and burnished foliage, with soccer goals, benches and a playground. “Welcome,” reads a sign, laying down some ground rules for children who ascend the playground’s planks. Sipple...
HARMONY, PA
cityscenecolumbus.com

Grove City Information| November/December 2022

Grove City prides itself on having a welcoming, inclusive and connected community, where residents can thrive and businesses flourish. This is not something that happens overnight or without effort. We collaborate intentionally with businesses, civic organizations and educational institutions to provide a strong civic foundation. Highlighted by milestone activities, some...
GROVE CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Thousands without power in Mahoning, Trumbull counties

Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Friday morning across the Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, there were 1,222 outages in the city as of noon. A map showed that the impacted area included Downtown and the East Side. The utility estimated that power would be restored is now...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Macy's broken into, attempted break in at JCPenney at Eastwood Mall Saturday Night

Niles Police tell 21 News the Macy's in the Eastwood Mall has been broken into Saturday night. Police Captain, John Marshall tells us the store was broken into Saturday night. Cafaro Corporate Communications Director, Joe Bell tells 21 News there were two alarm drops with the first one occurring shortly before midnight and the second occurring just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
NILES, OH
newsonthegreen.com

Jail ordered in theft case

A former Masury man has been sentenced to jail for a misdemeanor charge of theft. Joshua A. Butler, 32, of the Mercer County Jail, was initially charged with felony theft, but pleaded guilty to the reduced charge on April 26. Judge Andrew Logan sentenced Butler to 180 days in jail...
MASURY, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man sentenced for fatal shooting in Austintown

A Youngstown man has been sentenced to spend 15-years-to-life in prison for two shootings, one of them fatal. Samuel Richard, 33, was preparing to go on trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court this week when he plead guilty to murder, felonious assault, and also using a gun in committing a crime.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Rollover Crash in Crawford County

SUMMIT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a vehicle collided with two utility poles and overturned in Summit Township on Friday morning. According to Meadville-based State Police, this crash occurred at 1:49 a.m. on Friday, October 28, on State Highway 18 in Summit Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

