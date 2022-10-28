Niles Police tell 21 News the Macy's in the Eastwood Mall has been broken into Saturday night. Police Captain, John Marshall tells us the store was broken into Saturday night. Cafaro Corporate Communications Director, Joe Bell tells 21 News there were two alarm drops with the first one occurring shortly before midnight and the second occurring just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

