Pa. voters still have clout. Here’s how they stack up against other states | Monday Morning Coffee. Here's the hard truth of redistricting: As the Keystone State loses population, its clout on Capitol Hill also declines. The post Pa. voters still have clout. Here’s how they stack up against...
VOTERS GUIDE: What's on your ballot for Missouri, Boone County races
Boone County voters will cast their votes Nov. 8 in races ranging from county offices and state house representatives to U.S. congressional representatives and U.S. Senate. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local polling places are listed on the county clerk's website. There will be four...
Missouri research on aviation biofuel could create new farm revenue stream
(The Center Square) – A federally funded research project will measure carbon emissions from aviation fuel produced with materials that include farm waste, potentially creating a new revenue source for farmers. Philip Whitfield, a professor emeritus of chemistry at Missouri University of Science and Technology, received a $2.05 million...
Florida Medical Board May Bar Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors
Florida Medical Board May Bar Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors. MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Transgender minors in Florida are now one step closer to not being able to get medical care to affirm their gender. In a heated hearing on Friday, the Florida Board of Medicine voted to begin drafting a rule banning puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries for trans youths younger than 18 years.
New names and numbers mark congressional, statehouse contests
When Columbia voters head to the polls Nov. 8, there will be a few surprises on their ballots — such as unfamiliar names and numbers. This is because the Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines — changing districts for U.S. House and state legislative districts — as each state does every 10 years to accommodate changes in population.
Keep pets safe during Halloween
As Halloween approaches, the Humane Society of Missouri provides five tips to make sure pet owners and their pets have a fun and safe holiday. The Humane Society of Missouri wants families and pets to have an exciting holiday and submits the following tips to pet owners for things they can do to prevent mishaps.
