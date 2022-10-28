Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Fayette County fighting to retain teachers
Fayette County Public Schools introducing "Grow Your Own" to help retain and recruit teachers.
fox56news.com
Crowd management specialist breaks down tragedy in Seoul
Crowd management specialist and UK alum Paul Wertheimer breaks down large crowd safety following Seoul tragedy.
fox56news.com
Poll workers train for conflict
America is getting ready to vote in the midterm election, and poll workers around the country are bracing for possible conflict in an era of polarization and misinformation.
fox56news.com
No. 4 Kentucky wins exhibition opener over Missouri Western State
No. 4 Kentucky wins exhibition opener over Missouri Western State
fox56news.com
Reverse trick-or-treating held at Kentucky Children’s Hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital celebrated Halloween with the return of a staff favorite event. Patients had the chance to enjoy the reverse trick-or-treat event, where student and staff groups from across campus visited each patient to hand out candy and treats.
fox56news.com
Oct. 31: Young Americans on news, restaurant hours, and Biden
Oct. 31: Young Americans on news, restaurant hours, and Biden
fox56news.com
Lexington native creates custom sneakers for horses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The world's first custom sneakers for horses are here, and they're called "Horse Kicks." Created by a Lexington native, Marcus Floyd turns hyped human sneakers into footwear for equine athletes.
fox56news.com
Breeders' Cup Classic field set at post position draw
Breeders' Cup Classic field set at post position draw. Breeders' Cup World Championships at Keeneland Race Course.
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 10/31/22
Morning weather forecast: 10/31/22
fox56news.com
Crowd safety a concern after UK student kill in South Korea crowd crush
Crowd safety a concern after UK student killed in South Korea during a crowd crush.
fox56news.com
Google Personal Info
Rich DeMuro explains how to use a new Google tool that helps you remove personal information from search results.
fox56news.com
Community gathers for London police officer who died in wreck
Community gathers for London police officer who died in a wreck Sunday. Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating an accident following the death of officer Logan Medlock with the London Police Department.
fox56news.com
15-year-old girl missing from Laurel County
Marissa Bruner and Brooklyn Bruner, 13, also of London, were reported missing at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Brooklyn has been found safe, but Marissa is still missing.
fox56news.com
Curbside Bar hit by truck and trailer following wreck in street
A Lexington wreck took an unexpected turn on Saturday. Curbside Bar hit by truck and trailer following wreck in street.
fox56news.com
IDNR gives Illinois mountain lion new Indiana home
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has been tracking and observing a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield for several days. They made the decision on Friday to tranquilize the animal and transport it to a sanctuary specializing in the care of large felines.
fox56news.com
Off-duty Lexington officer and recruit charged with DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An off-duty Lexington police officer and a Lexington Police Department recruit have been charged with DUI, according to city officials. The Lexington Police Department stated both individuals were involved in separate off-duty collisions in personal vehicles. Police recruit Justin Roberts was involved in a collision.
fox56news.com
Man shot in Lexington, no arrests made
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to a shooting on Sunday. At 4:31 p.m. on Sunday Lexington police were called to the 600 block of Ohio Street where a man had been shot. Police said they found the man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital.
fox56news.com
Nicholasville police say Desman LaDuke pointed guns at officers
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – As authorities continue their investigation into the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke, the Nicholasville Police Department has released more information. Officers were dispatched on Oct. 22 to LaDuke's home regarding a suicidal individual in possession of a firearm.
fox56news.com
Affidavit reveals details in case of remains found in Owensboro storage unit facility
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people have been charged after human remains were found in an Owensboro storage unit earlier this month. 31- year old Jose Gomez-Alvarez and 27-year-old Chyanne Porter were arrested in Berea, KY after the remains were found in a tote bag inside of the storage facility. Authorities say that the storage unit was rented out by Porter.
fox56news.com
ISP: DNA solves Indiana rape cold case
CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) said days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP said an ISP detective initiated the investigation and collected DNA at the crime scene. Officers said however, at that time, it was not known to law enforcement to whom the suspect's DNA belonged.
