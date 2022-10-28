ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

977wmoi.com

Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit

McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
MACOMB, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria neighborhoods to receive lighting upgrades

PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) and Peoria Mayor Rita Ali will hold a news conference on Wednesday, highlighting state funding for new street lights. As part of efforts to modernize local infrastructure and make our streets safer, Gordon-Booth and Mayor Ali will join local leaders...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Crash in Geneseo causes power outage

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
GENESEO, IL
wmay.com

Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death

Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Dunn, Mary E.

Mary Ellen Dunn, 76, of Galesburg, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Mary was born August 17, 1946, in Monmouth, IL to Earl and Georgia Bowman. She married Michael Dunn on October 15, 1965, in Galesburg, IL, and she was his best friend. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, her children, Michele (Sam) Still of Tennessee, Jason (Amber) Dunn of Galesburg, and Abby (Ty) Putnam of Gilson, her grandchildren, Sydney, Corben, Cassidy, Libby, Allyn, Kyra, Leah, Craig, Layne, and Ryan, her sister, Lorelei Neal of Kankakee, and her sister-in-law, Suzy Driscoll of Wyoming, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandmother Verna McElwain, her brother, and sister-in-law, John and Jan Bowman, her brother-in-law, Elden Neal, and her nephew Terry Bowman.
GALESBURG, IL
wmay.com

Lawsuit Could Impact Illinois Mail-In Ballots

A pending lawsuit filed by an Illinois congressman could impact whether potentially thousands of ballots for the November election are ultimately counted. Republican congressman Mike Bost and several GOP officials filed suit against Illinois’s policy of counting mail-in ballots, and military ballots from overseas, which arrive at elections offices by November 22nd… as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day, November 8th.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Pritzker, Bailey offer contrast in Illinois governor's race

In less than two weeks, Illinois voters will decide whether to reelect Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker to another four-year term or send the billionaire businessman packing in favor of Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, a downstate farmer who spent much of the past four years as Pritzker's foil. Pritzker,...
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

Affidavit provides new details on police shooting of Peoria man

A search warrant filed two days after the police shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond provides new details on the hours before his death. On Oct. 5, Illinois State Police filed for approval to search Richmond's 2014 silver Chevrolet Impala. According to the affidavit, Peoria Police received a 911 call...
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois

Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KWQC

Toys for Tots registration, verification process for 2022

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Toys for Tots registration and verification process has been updated for the 2022 year. According to Toys For Tots Coordinator Corporal Alec G. Smith, children must be six months to 12 years old to register, a child needs to be born before June 18, 2022.
MOLINE, IL
allnurses.com

Illinois Nurses Speak Out for Patient Safety: Hospital Retaliates

We have seen the exodus of hundreds of thousands of registered nurses these last 2 years, after bravely caring for the public during the Covid pandemic, with significant risk to themselves. Many nurses became infected, and some died, due to the failures of a healthcare system that values-whom? Certainly not nurses. And I daresay, not the public either. We have seen hospital administration resume normal practices of staffing dangerously claiming there are no nurses applying. They are partly correct.
ILLINOIS STATE
Galesburg, IL
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

