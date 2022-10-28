Mary Ellen Dunn, 76, of Galesburg, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Mary was born August 17, 1946, in Monmouth, IL to Earl and Georgia Bowman. She married Michael Dunn on October 15, 1965, in Galesburg, IL, and she was his best friend. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, her children, Michele (Sam) Still of Tennessee, Jason (Amber) Dunn of Galesburg, and Abby (Ty) Putnam of Gilson, her grandchildren, Sydney, Corben, Cassidy, Libby, Allyn, Kyra, Leah, Craig, Layne, and Ryan, her sister, Lorelei Neal of Kankakee, and her sister-in-law, Suzy Driscoll of Wyoming, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandmother Verna McElwain, her brother, and sister-in-law, John and Jan Bowman, her brother-in-law, Elden Neal, and her nephew Terry Bowman.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO