Decatur, AL

Substitute teacher arrested, banned from Decatur City Schools

By Taylor Mitchell
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur City Schools (DCS) says a substitute teacher was arrested in the parking lot of Austin Middle School Thursday afternoon.

The school system said at 2:30 p.m. Thursday the Decatur Police Department (DPD) stopped a car in the parking lot of Austin Middle School.

Alabama State Parks will drop rule requiring concealed carry permits next year

The person driving the vehicle, later identified as Taylor Britton, was an employee of Kelly Services who was subbing at Austin Middle School.

Decatur Police say Britton was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, and a traffic citation for tinted windows.

Britton’s full bond was set at $10,900.

A spokesperson for Decatur City Schools says Britton has been issued a “lifetime trespass” from school property.

