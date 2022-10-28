Read full article on original website
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Early voting update: Today final day to request absentee by-mail ballot
On Tuesday in Anderson County, 913 people took part in early voting for the November 8th election, which is now just one week away. That turnout brings the total after 11 days to 8441 people who have already participated in the election. You can vote through this Thursday, November 3rd...
WYSH AM 1380
Early voting steamrolls into final week
Over the weekend, 1412 people voted early in the November 8th election here in Anderson County. That figure included 997 people voting on Friday, by far the highest single-day total during this round of early voting, and another 415 who cast their ballots on Saturday. Through 10 days of early...
WYSH AM 1380
Hargett announces winners of College Voter Registration Competition
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced today that Middle Tennessee State University, Cumberland University and Southwest Tennessee Community College are the winners of this year’s Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition. Two other schools were recognized for excellence in special categories. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville won Most Creative...
WYSH AM 1380
Anderson now an ‘Operation Green Light County’
Anderson County is taking part in a new, nationwide initiative aimed at showing support to military veterans, not only in the days leading up to Veterans Day but all year-round. The initiative is called “Operation Green Light,” a collaborative effort between the National Association of Counties (NACO) and the National...
knoxvilledailysun.com
Community Empowerment Director Lomax stepping down for new job
KNOXVILLE -- After nearly 3 years serving as the City of Knoxville’s Community Empowerment Director, Charles F. Lomax Jr. is stepping down to become the President and CEO of the Knoxville Area Urban League. “This is a tremendous opportunity for Charles to continue to use his skill set to...
Candidates spar for the “secret city”
In East Tennessee’s State House District 33, incumbent John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, is facing two-term Oak Ridge City Council member and middle school art teacher Jim Dodson, the Democratic nominee. The district includes much of Oak Ridge, nicknamed the “secret city” for its role in enriching uranium for nuclear weapons. Both candidates have spoken in […] The post Candidates spar for the “secret city” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WYSH AM 1380
THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
Former Sevier County clerk sentenced for 2021 conspiracy charge
One of the two clerks who plead guilty to providing car titles for stolen vehicles in exchange for cash has been sentenced.
indherald.com
Sacred Ground: Dewey Phillips Cemetery
Editor’s Note: The first — and, to date, the only — complete index of Scott County’s cemetery records was compiled by Robert L. Bailey in 1994 and published by the Scott County Historical Society, where it remains available for purchase. Bailey’s “Cemeteries of Scott County, Tennessee” is a massive, 481-page book that is the standard for cemetery research. This series is not an effort to recreate Bailey’s research or records. Rather, it is an attempt to expand on them. Bailey’s fantastic work provided an index of burials at each graveyard along with directions on how to reach them. Our series will not be an exhaustive list of every grave, or even every cemetery; for those records, you should consult the Historical Society. Rather, it will be an effort to tell some of the stories behind the people buried in many of our community’s grave yards.
Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?
Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins withphoto credit going to his personal Facebook account. Charleston's October Meeting was full of explosive dialog or full of something, to say the least. Several sources have confirmed that two formal complaints were filed against Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins. This article will cover one of them, as the other will be stand on its own inside of another article.
livingnewdeal.org
Sevierville Post Office (Former) – Sevierville TN
Contractors: Hurley Construction; Crane Co. (plumbing) The Post Office Department funded the construction of the Sevierville Post Office in Sevierville TN. The structure currently serves as the Sevier County Heritage Museum. Source notes. Photographs by Brandon Ray Kirk of West Virginia June 2022 (submitted with permission to use) "First District...
knoxfocus.com
Author and forensic anthropologist Dr. Bill Bass speaks to area seniors
Forensic anthropologist and author Dr. William Bass spoke at the John O’Connor Senior Center Thursday, hosted by the Senior for Creative Learning committee. Originally from Kansas, Dr. Bass came to Knoxville in 1971 because “the university wanted to add a masters and doctorate program.” After achieving a B.A. in psychology in Virginia, Dr. Bass began exploring his interest in anthropology.
Knox Co. warns of letter being sent to property owners seeking payment for free documents
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Register of Deeds is warning property owners about a letter sent to people in Knox County and Knoxville. The letter advertises that the company can send a copy of the property's deed if the victim pays $90. However, records associated with properties in Knox County are already available online, for free. People can go to KGIS and type in the property's address if they want to see its records.
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
Authorities: Suspect in abortion clinic fire died in August
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A man accused of intentionally setting fire to a Tennessee Planned Parenthood clinic and of firing shots later at a federal courthouse died months ago, officials announced Monday in disclosing both the man's death and the allegations. Federal court documents indicate that the...
waewradio.com
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Patrol Division Welcomes Devyne Templeton
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office welcomes Devyne Templeton to the Patrol Division. Templeton was born and raised in Cumberland county. He started his career in law enforcement a year and half ago as a reserve deputy and now has become a full time member of the Patrol Division. He will attend the law enforcement training academy in January, 2023. In his off time he enjoys spending time with his wife and friends. He is looking forward to serving the great people of Cumberland County with a long career in law enforcement.
Indicted former Knox County Sheriff’s chief no longer mentally competent for trial, lawyer says
A former chief of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office accused of using the agency’s drug fund and a county credit card as a piggy bank and on-duty subordinates as a private construction crew is no longer mentally competent enough to stand trial, his attorney says. Attorney Robert Kurtz says in a recent motion that David […] The post Indicted former Knox County Sheriff’s chief no longer mentally competent for trial, lawyer says appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Ballad Health expands into Morristown with 2 new practices
Ballad Health has expanded its services in Northeast Tennessee by opening two new practices in Morristown.Ballad Health has expanded its services in Northeast Tennessee by opening two new practices in Morristown.Ballad Health has expanded its services in Northeast Tennessee by opening two new practices in Morristown.Ballad Health has expanded its services in Northeast Tennessee by opening two new practices in Morristown.Ballad Health has expanded its services in Northeast Tennessee by opening two new practices in Morristown.Ballad Health has expanded its services in Northeast Tennessee by opening two new practices in Morristown.Ballad Health has expanded its services in Northeast Tennessee by...
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams Animal Center at critical capacity
Many agencies in Morgan County conducted a major drug bust Friday morning, according to a post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears. Knoxville mayor makes bet...
Two pilots with East Tennessee connections to fly over Saturday's game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two pilots connected to the University of Tennessee will fly F-35 fighter jets over campus before Saturday's game against Kentucky. Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell worked at Neyland when he was young. He sold soft drinks at games to save money for flight lessons. "I would climb...
Comments / 0