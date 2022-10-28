Decentralized finance (DeFi) is when applications are deployed via blockchain networks to make financial assets available to the avergae person without the need for middlemen such as financial brokers. In contrast to establishing an account with a bank or brokerage business, you do not need to submit personal details to get started with decentralized finance. Instead, DeFi is often used to refer to a system that uses stringent software to link buyers, sellers, lenders, and borrowers with peers or an intermediary. This contrasts with a company facilitating transactions or a fintech-focused app development firm.

19 HOURS AGO