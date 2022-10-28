Read full article on original website
Witness recalls harrowing moment of Seoul crowd surge
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he watched a dozen or more unconscious partygoers carried out from a narrow backstreet packed with youngsters dressed like movie characters, an overwhelmed Ken Fallas couldn’t process what was happening. Fallas, a Costa Rican architect who has worked in Seoul for the...
Tech Bytes: Twitter revenue stream, Apple’s upcoming Macbook Pro
A new revenue stream for Twitter. Reports say new owner Elon Musk wants to charge users to maintain their verified status. The reported cost would be $20.00 per month for Twitter Blue. Musk tweeted Sunday the verification process is being revamped. Apple’s upcoming Macbook Pro might not arrive until next...
EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?
It happened at a music festival in Houston, a soccer stadium in England, during a hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, in a Chicago nightclub, and countless other gatherings: Large crowds surge toward exits, onto playing fields or press up against a stage with such force that people are literally squeezed to death.
Witnesses say ‘it was like a hell’ inside South Korean crush
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In one moment, thousands of Halloween revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. In the next, panic spread as an unmanageable mass of people jammed into a...
Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023
NEW YORK — (AP) — Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow. The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up...
Perfect 10: Taylor Swift sets Billboard Hot 100 first
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Swift scored a 10 out of 10 as she became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”. Billboard reported Monday that Swift surpassed Drake, who had...
