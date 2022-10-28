Read full article on original website
Where to score candy on Halloween; Hatteras Island’s Trunk-or-Treating events
Halloween is gearing up to be a sugar-infused celebration on Hatteras Island, thanks to a number of family-friendly trunk-or-treat and trick-or-treating events that are wide open to the public. Events scheduled for Halloween night on Hatteras Island are listed below. Note: If you have an event that you would like...
islandfreepress.org
Pirates invade Ocracoke Island for Blackbeard’s Pirate Jamboree… WITH SLIDESHOW
After being canceled in 2019 and 2020, (and edited in 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic), pirates invaded Ocracoke Island in full force for the 2022 Blackbeard’s Pirate Jamboree, with many swashbucklers reporting that it was the island’s biggest Jamboree yet. First launched in 2013, the annual Jamboree...
outerbanksvoice.com
High rip current risk and dangerous shorebreak at all area ocean beaches today
HIGH rip current risk and dangerous shorebreak at all area ocean beaches including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. Strongest rip currents often occur...
coastalvirginiamag.com
A Modern Twist in Southern Shores
At the intersection of love, loss and longing sits a house perched high up on a forested dune in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. There, the grownup version of a girl of the ’60s realized her dream of a long, lean mid-century modern house like the floorplans she had drawn during church decades before.
islandfreepress.org
Charlotte “Dottie” Davis Ward
MANTEO — Charlotte “Dottie” Davis Ward, 86, of Manteo, NC died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. A native of Manteo, she was born July 27, 1936, to the late Irene Midgett and Newton Davis. Dottie spent her career as a bookkeeper...
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX Hospital and Medical Group provides update on primary care providers
(Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group) October 28, 2022: As we’ve shared over the past five months, The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to dedicate considerable resources toward increasing access to care for our community. Our focus remains on “can do” which is why we have great news about access to primary care throughout Dare County.
islandfreepress.org
Project to replace water line in between Avon and Buxton begins November 1
The project to replace the water line between the villages of Avon and Buxton will begin on November 1, 2022. Approximately 1.5 miles of the existing water line will be replaced with brand-new, stronger C900 PVC piping, resolving a longstanding issue of water line breaks that have intermittently occurred over the past few years.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Sea Change OBX wins grant at Outer Banks Community Foundation’s 40th birthday celebration
The Outer Banks Community Foundation celebrated its 40th birthday at the Outer Banks Brewing Station on October 15. To honor the change it has brought to the OBX community, the Community Foundation partnered with Charitocracy Corporation to award a $4,000 grant to a local nonprofit organization. At the “Backyard Bash,” the power was placed in the community’s hands as to who would receive the grant. I.
islandfreepress.org
Cape Hatteras educators receive Bright Ideas grants
This month Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative awarded two Bright Ideas education grants, totaling $1,516, to exceptional teachers at the Cape Hatteras Elementary School (CHES). These grants are awarded each year to K-12 educators for innovative projects that enhance student learning. Congratulations to Jessea Waterfield, for her project “Create, Visualize, and...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man served warrant for death by distribution in connection with Manteo overdose death
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an Elizabeth City man was served with a warrant in connection with an overdose death in Manteo earlier this year. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for arrest on Adrian Andre Humphrey, 38, of Elizabeth City, for felony death by distribution.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Salvo man arrested for financial card fraud
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Salvo man on financial card fraud and larceny. According to an October 18 press release from DCSO, on October 13, 2022 at around 10:19 p.m., deputies working the C-District located and arrested Charles Edward Bragg, 45, of Salvo, for warrants for his arrest. He was served with a warrant for felony financial card fraud, misdemeanor larceny and cited for possession of a schedule III controlled substance, which was located upon arrest, stated DCSO.
islandfreepress.org
Dare Board to address pay boost for county workers
Overall, employees now earn about 18% under market rate. After receiving a salary study presentation showing that Dare County employees are being paid about 18% less than market rate salaries for public sector jobs, the Dare County Commissioners will consider a plan to try and address that imbalance at their upcoming Nov. 7 meeting.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manns Harbor man facing drug charges following dispute
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Manns Harbor man for drug charges following a dispute. According to an October 18 DCSO press release, on October 7, 2022 at around 9:30 p.m., deputies with the B-District responded to a dispute in progress in Manns Harbor.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two women charged for possessing controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that two women are facing charges for possessing a controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center. According to an October 18 press release from DCSO, on October 11, 2022 at around 7:30 a.m., a DCSO B-District deputy was notified by the Dare County Detention Center that two inmates were found to have several pills in their possession.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man arrested for September shooting death of woman
The Elizabeth City Police Department has reported the arrest of an Elizabeth City man for the shooting death of a woman in September. Officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Timothy Lavon Laster Jr., 28, of Elizabeth City, on October 15, 2022 for murder. Laster was processed and transported...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Stumpy Point woman arrested on drug charge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Stumpy Point woman on a heroin charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022 at around 3:53 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Sadie Shea Stitt, 27, of Stumpy Point, for felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Colington man charged with assault by strangulation
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Colington man on assault by strangulation charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 18, 2022 at approximately 11:21 p.m., DCSO A-District was dispatched to a domestic in progress in the area of Knight Court in Colington.
islandfreepress.org
With 3-2 victory, Cape Hatteras soccer team advances to the second round of playoffs
The Cape Hatteras Secondary School (CHSS) varsity soccer team won their first round of the state playoffs for the 2022 NCHSAA Soccer Championships in a Buxton home game on October 31. Cape Hatteras, (the No. 9 seed in the 1A bracket), scored a 3-2 victory against No. 24 Riverside-Martin of...
