Morning 4: What we know as police search for man in Roseville crash where body was found in truck bed -- and more news

Diane Martin Fleming
3d ago
Obviously they know who the 62-year-old woman is otherwise how would they know she was 62. They are not releasing her name.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search continues for man involved in Roseville crash, son of woman found dead addresses rumors
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – As police continue to search for the man driving with the body of a woman in the bed of his truck in Roseville, the woman’s son has come forward to set the story straight. Police found the body of a 62-year-old woman in the bed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police: On-duty Taylor police officer fatally hit pedestrian
TAYLOR, Mich. – Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in Taylor, they say an on-duty police officer hit a man walking across the street. A Taylor Police officer was responding to a call in Taylor near Westlake Avenue and Goddard Road at approximately 1:05 a.m. on Monday, according to an MSP tweet.
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
WWMTCw
Detroit-area police cruiser strikes, kills pedestrian
TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian in the roadway early Monday while the officer driving the car looked for an address, Michigan State Police said. The collision occurred around 1 a.m. in the city of Taylor, state police said. Officer-involved shooting:...
fox2detroit.com
Son of dead woman found in bed of pickup truck says last few days have been a nightmare
He says police in Roseville told him the body of a woman found in the bed of a pickup truck last week was his mother, who he identified as 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz. That pickup had just crashed into another vehicle.
Police: Rental hall shut down for operating illegally, weekend shootings
On Monday, the city of Detroit shut down The Black Door rental hall on East Warren Avenue. The owner is accused of operating it illegally.
Detroit News
Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster
Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
MSP investigating after pedestrian hit, killed by police vehicle in Taylor
TAYLOR, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating after a police vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Wayne County. Troopers say a Taylor police officer was responding to a call and was looking for an address on the left side of the road when he struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway at 1:05 a.m. on Halloween.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 killed, 2 injured when boat strikes post on way back from fishing in Michigan river
ALGONAC, Mich. – A man was killed and two others were injured when a boat struck a post on the way back from a fishing trip in Michigan, officials said. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29) in the St. Clair River, near Algonac. Police said three...
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
City shuts down Detroit banquet hall where 2 weekend shootings left 4 injured, citing improper zoning
The Black Door, a rental hall on Detroit’s east side where at least four people were shot in separate incidents over the weekend, has been shut down after officials learned it was zoned for retail, not as an event hall.
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver
A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
plymouthvoice.com
Suspect charged in Canton dressing room incident
Oct. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The man accused of spying on a fellow shopper at a used clothing shop in Canton Township was due back in court on Oct. 28 for a court hearing. Willie Eugene Davis, 40, was arrested following a report from a customer at Plato’s Closet Canton on Ford Road, according to police. The incident was reported Oct. 17.
Overnight barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side ends in arrest; suspect may be linked to triple shooting at rental hall
A suspect is in custody after an early-morning standoff with Detroit police – believed to be connected to a prior shooting at a rental hall – came to a peaceful end.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Woman arrested for stabbing husband; intoxicated woman caught speeding with child in car
A Royal Oak woman is accused of stabbing her husband in the arm before he left their apartment to report the incident at the police station late Oct. 20. Police said the husband, 27, said he was gathering his things to leave when his wife grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the right arm following an argument.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jury convicts 2 after bloody palm print on child helped identify killers in Macomb County cold case
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A jury has convicted two brothers of murder in the brutal slayings of a Clinton Township woman and her 11-year-old daughter in 2013. Tina Geiger, 36, and her daughter Kristine “Krissy” Geiger were stabbed to death in their Clinton Township apartment on July 24, 2013. Krissy was sexually assaulted.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police arrest man after allegedly taking son and assaulting son's mother
FLINT, Mich. — UPDATE: City of Flint Police arrested Thompson and the child is being reunited with his mother. The City of Flint Police Department is searching for a Flint man after he allegedly took his two-year-old son and assaulted the mother. Police said Brandon Thompson, 31, allegedly forced...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body found on I-96 in Detroit after being struck ‘multiple times’ by passing cars
DETROIT – A body was found on a freeway in Detroit early Monday morning and had reportedly been struck by vehicles several times. Michigan State Police say that at about 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, they received reports of a body in the roadway on eastbound I-96 at Underwood Avenue. Deputies found the body of a male in the far right lane of the freeway, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police respond to car accident, find man struck and killed in the street
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred Friday night on the city's west side. Detroit police said they responded to Grand River and Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. for a car accident. When they arrived, they found a man who'd been hit by a car laying in the street.
