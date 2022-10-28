ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Bellevue Loop back open

OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Highway 370 in Sarpy County closed due to obstruction

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Related video at the top of the article: Monday morning's headlines for Omaha. Highway 370 in Sarpy County was closed Monday morning, according to authorities. An oversized load traveling eastbound became stuck near 160th Street. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, traffic is moving...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Missouri River commercial barge traffic jump

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Prairie Flower Casino Renders

Wildfires in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier

PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Monday Oct. 31 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass records 2 deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
CASS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha zoo reopens jungle and dome exhibits

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha gas prices continue to fluctuate, slightly lower since previous month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices in Omaha continue to change, trending slightly downward in recent weeks. According to GasBuddy price reports, Omaha’s average gas price has fallen to $3.50 per gallon Monday. That’s roughly 20 cents cheaper on average compared to late September. The least expensive gas...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha church works to fight health inequity

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Susan Blum brought her seven-year-old granddaughter to the Pleasant Green Baptist Church health fair Saturday. Blum lives a few miles away and came for their COVID boosters. “It’s very accessible for us. It’s in our area, so it was the perfect place for us today,” said...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol offers tips this Halloween to keep the community safe

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol will be on the lookout this Halloween to monitor the roads for impaired drivers. Officials say as kids go out to trick-or-treat it’s important for drivers to stay alert for kids and keep their focus on the road. If alcohol is involved, plan to have a sober driver for the trip home.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha community efforts to promote health equity

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Prairie Flower Casino breaks ground on expansion

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (WOWT) - A casino is getting a 60,000-square-foot expansion. Monday the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska broke ground on an expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. According to the Prairie Flower Casino, the expansion will include a 60,000-square-foot addition, making the total space more...
CARTER LAKE, IA
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Physicians Mutual

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Physicians Mutual about Annual Medicare Enrollment. Find out more how Physicians Mutual can help you find the right plan or keep it the same. Find out more in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Balcony fire at Bellevue apartment complex gets into the roof

BELLEVUE, Neb. — A fire got into the roof of a Bellevue apartment building after starting on a balcony, fire officials said. Crews found the scene at the Brent Village Apartments north of Galvin and Lincoln roads around 12:50 a.m. Fire investigators said one apartment was damaged. No one...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Officer involved shooting overnight in Omaha

OMAHA, NE

