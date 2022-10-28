Read full article on original website
Smoothie and hot dog shop comes to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – While smoothies and hot dogs may not be a common combination, this new business is bringing just that to Topeka. Hot Dog and Smoothie Shack, located at 17th and Wanamaker, is bringing something unique to Top City. The new business offers a variety of different smoothie flavors like Strawberry Banana and Pina […]
Photos: Day of the Dead in Emporia
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Dia de Los Muertos festival kicked off Saturday morning with a parade, followed by trick or treating in Emporia. This event was a partnership between Hispanics of Today & Tomorrow and Emporia Main Street. The Parade of the Living Dead marched from 7th Street to 11th Street on Commercial Street with […]
KSNT
New ‘rage room’ opens in MHK
MANHATTAN (KSNT) — There’s a new business in Manhattan, but it’s not your typical store. The city’s newest rage room provides a space where you can have fun and blow off a little steam. All you need to do is put on protective equipment, select a...
Kansas State Collegian
Manhattan Brewing Co. embraces Pride with Night of the Living Drag
Of all the things Manhattan residents can expect to see on a Wednesday night downtown, a Halloween-themed drag show is likely not first on the list. This past Wednesday, Manhattan Brewing Company hosted Little Apple Pride for “Night of the Living Drag” starring Kansas’ very own queen — Lil Kim Chi. The event sold out and was complete with a Halloween costume contest, locally crafted beers and bingo.
1350kman.com
Flint Hills Discovery Center receives $200K grant for new virtual exhibit
The Flint Hills Discovery Center is among eight Kansas tourism projects to receive $2 million in state funding to boost the tourism industry. The Discovery Center specifically is receiving a $200,000 Tourism Attraction Sub-Grant for Kansas (TASK grant), which will be matched by its foundation to fund a new immersive virtual Flint Hills experience. The organization says it will improve the overall visitor experience, regional quality of life and have a positive impact on the Manhattan and Kansas economies.
KVOE
Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia
Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
WIBW
Three hospitalized after pair of Manhattan accidents
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a pair of accidents in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bluemont Ave. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury accident.
KVOE
Fire near Emporia destroys at least 300 hay bales with fire danger increasing again by Tuesday
At least 300 hay bales have been destroyed by a fire near Emporia early Sunday. The blaze was reported in the 600 block of Road 130, about three miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says firefighters had to backburn grass on three sides of the hay bales to get the situation contained. The landowner is also in the process of moving at least 300 bales away from the affected bales, which may well smolder into the middle of the week.
Band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local band is counting their blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. 27 News spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
Sheriff: Kansas man dies after trapped under garden tractor
SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 3p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The 52-year-old man was working in his garden in the 5900 block of SW Davis Road on a Kubota tractor without a rollover bar, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The tractor slid...
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
1350kman.com
Riley County Clerk encourages looking over sample 28-page ballot before voting
Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo reminds the community that polls are already open. Vargo says this is a great time to take advantage of the early voting allowed in Kansas. Vargo recommends reading the sample ballot on Riley County’s website, or stopping by to pick up a printed copy. He said the county cannot change the wording, which often confuses people. Voting ends on election day – Tuesday, November 8th.
WIBW
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
WIBW
Widow of Arizona pastor killed in Monday Homicide speaks out
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The widow of a man shot and killed in Topeka shared memories of her late husband in an exclusive interview with our sister station in Phoenix, Arizona. Vallarie Woolridge says her husband Donald went to Kansas, where they are from to visit family. Monday night on...
WIBW
One man arrested for shooting at Relax Inn Saturday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -– One man has been transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Michael Raines, 25 of Topeka has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, felony obstruction, and criminal use of a weapon. TPD says on October 29, 2022 around...
Topeka residents without power after fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 1,000 costumers were without power in Topeka Saturday afternoon. The first report of the outage was at 12:21 p.m. near southwest Topeka. Mission Township Fire responded to the call and reported grass on fire at 17th and Indian Hills. The station told 27 News the cause of the fire is still […]
WIBW
Man killed after becoming trapped under a tractor
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Saturday afternoon after he got trapped underneath a tractor. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a 52-year-old man was working in his garden on a Kubota tractor that did not have a rollover bar. They said the tractor slid down a slope covered in leaves and then rolled, trapping the man underneath it.
1350kman.com
K-State Completes 2022 Season in Big 12 Quarterfinals
ROUND ROCK, Texas (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State received its first taste of the 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship quarterfinals, but the Wildcats were unable to extend their run as top seed Texas secured a 4-0 win on Sunday at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex. Kansas State...
