Watch: Speedy South African barber breaks world record for skin fade haircuts
A South Africa barber became a Guinness World Record holder when he completed five skin fade haircuts in 18 minutes and 57 seconds.
AFM Flashback: ‘Good Will Hunting’ Saw Goodwill at the Market Pre-Oscars
Distributors who signed up at the American Film Market to handle the foreign theatrical and home video release of 1997’s Good Will Hunting found themselves with a winner on their hands. Produced by Miramax, with its Miramax International handling oversees sales, the drama about a working-class math whiz was produced on a $10 million budget and went on to gross $225.9 million worldwide, winning a supporting actor Oscar for Robin Williams, who plays an empathetic shrink, and the original screenplay trophy for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. More from The Hollywood ReporterJean-Claude Van Damme to Lead Neo-Noir L.A. Action Film 'Darkness of...
We will miss Ian Jack and his evocative journalism | Letters
Letters: Readers pay tribute to the late Guardian columnist, who died last week at the age of 77
