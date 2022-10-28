Read full article on original website
Lee Jihan, 24-year-old actor and singer, killed in Seoul Halloween crowd surge
Korean actor and singer Lee Jihan died in the horrific Halloween crowd surge over the weekend in Seoul, his agency said. He was 24 years old. The actor's agency 935 Entertainment confirmed his death in a statement online Sunday. 935 Entertainment said he was "lovely and warm friend to everyone"...
Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow. The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two...
Zoo announces death of Rusty, DC's famous fugitive red panda
(CNN) -- Rusty, the red panda who made headlines in 2013 following his successful escape from the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC, has died. Rusty escaped his enclosure at the National Zoo in June of 2013, as CNN reported at the time. City residents spotted the small panda wandering through DC's trendy Adams Morgan neighborhood.
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1 billion without a jackpot winner
The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
Gas leak at LAX injures 4: CBS News Flash Nov. 1, 2022
A gas leak at Los Angeles International Airport injured four workers, one critically. Cardon dioxide was released from a utility room. It happened some 200 feet from a baggage area. New York City will now require most businesses to post salary ranges for open jobs. And Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed because of rain and will now be played Tuesday night. The series is tied at1 -1.
Brooklyn Nets owner "disappointed" after Kyrie Irving promotes antisemitic film on Twitter
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he is "disappointed" that Kyrie Irving appears to support a film "based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation." The Nets' star guard posted a link for the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the 2018 film "uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel." The synopsis adds that viewers will "find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called 'Negro' in this movie packed with tons of research."
Inside the Beverly Hills "Witch's House"
In a town famous for make-believe, a fairy tale has come to life. Welcome to the Witch's House, a medieval detour among the mansions of Beverly Hills. "It stands out like a sore thumb" – and happily so, says owner Michael J. Libow. Correspondent Lilia Luciano asked, "What is...
