ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville man celebrates $100,000 win

By NC Education Lottery
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSIjq_0iq51hpQ00

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Nelson Mercado II of Greenville tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.

The $100 Million Mega Cash game debuted in May with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $10 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Pitt County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Tina Nelson, 69; service later

Tina Nelson, 69, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. Tina was born on October 25, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, to Wallace Melvin Penland and Katie Perry Penland. With a smile that could light up a room, Tina’s presence, care, and nurture touched numerous lives. Working as a Licensed Practical Nurse, her giftings and skill were a blessing to so many. Upon her retirement, she was the Center Manager of a Respiratory Company.
NEWPORT, NC
neusenews.com

Alien Fizz's New Storefront Lands in Kinston

Alien Fizz is a small, family-owned shop bringing smiles and old-fashioned service with their out-of-this-world craft sodas, sweets, and novelties. The shop is owned and operated by Harry and Sarah Mahler, who originally operated a soda store called Soda Depot in Pennsylvania. One of the owners, Harry Mahler, said as...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: DNA links Greenville man to 2018 break-in

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a DNA match led them to arrest a Greenville man for a break-in that happened more than three years ago. Izarion Blango is charged with breaking or entering, safecracking, larceny of a firearm, and attempt to obtain property by false pretense. Pitt County...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Coastal photo club major competition

NEW BERN, N.C. — This year’s Coastal Photo Club’s Fall Major Competition is scheduled to happen Saturday, November 12th. The event will be held at our regular meeting place, at Centenary United Methodist Church, 309 New Street, New Bern, NC 28560. Doors will open at 9:00 am for entries submission and guest viewing. Judging will start […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

‘I’m so happy to be home’: Carnie Hedgepeth has ‘quiet, special homecoming’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is home. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, has been undergoing months of intensive treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a June motorcycle accident. He most recently was receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta. On Monday morning, Hedgepeth’s wife announced that Carnie was back home. “We are […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Ted Sauls named Greenville police chief

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ted Sauls Jr. has been appointed police chief of the Greenville Police Department, the city announced Monday morning. Sauls served as Greenville’s Deputy Chief of Police for nine years. He was named Interim Police Chief for the third time in his career upon Mark Holtzman’s resignation at the end of July. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU Health hosts Halloween parade for patients at Maynard Children’s Hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Health brought Halloween to patients at the Maynard Children’s Hospital on Monday. Employees hosted a socially-distanced Halloween-themed parade for everyone to enjoy. From the Addams Family to Minions, ECU Health employees went above and beyond to make sure their young patients had the chance to experience the spooky season. Team […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Winterville holds second Fright Fest for Halloween

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people in Winterville got an early start on Halloween food, games and more as the Winterville Chamber of Commerce hosted its second Fright Fest in downtown. “It was kind of … it was actually an idea that I got from my mother,” said Rebecca Caveness, executive director for Winterville Chamber […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Kinston mobile home wasn’t completly lost in fire

Kids and families in ENC enjoy celebrating Halloween 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments surrounding Affirmative Action. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments surrounding Affirmative Action. What should you do if you the $1-billion Powerball jackpot? Experts weigh in. Updated: 5 hours ago. What should you do...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Episode 50: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode. You can read […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Spooky Special: Onslow County USO

Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Halloween is approaching, we’re highlighting haunted sites across the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Down East Holiday Show coming to Greenville Convention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s that time of the year again. From November 3-6, the Greenville Convention Center will be hosting the annual Down East Holiday Show. This event is run by the PCC Foundation, which raises funds for student scholarships and educational activities at Pitt Community College. There will be more than 100 vendors […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

People & Places: Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — History is all around us in Eastern North Carolina. One spot in Pitt County is where you can see firsthand how people lived more than 100 years ago. A trip to the Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum is a journey through time, most certainly worthy of your time. “They’re not […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

J.H. Rose volleyball one win away from state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — J.H. Rose is one win away from a trip to the NCHSAA Class 3A volleyball state championship game. The top-seeded Rampants will host No. 2 Cedar Ridge in the 3A East Regional at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of that match will face the winner of the West Regional between No. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Investigation underway for mobile home fire in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Emergency responders were on the scene Saturday night of a mobile home fire on the 5000 block of Eubanks Road in Kinston.  Murry Stroud, Lenoir County Emergency Services Director, said residents were home when the fire started but was able to escape without injuries.  Stroud said the Lenoir County Fire Marshal’s […]
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Flip Out Over Pancakes for PIE

NEW BERN, N.C. — New Bern, North Carolina’s Colonial Capital, literally transforms into a wonderland the entire Christmas season. Streetlights and storefronts are decorated, and the community comes together to create a magical time for kids young and old. Amidst the busy bustle, Adam and Candice Simmons, owners of a downtown New Bern landmark, Morgan’s […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy