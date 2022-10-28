ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Pfizer Raises 2022 Earnings Guidance, Beats Third-Quarter Expectations

Pfizer now expects earnings per share of $6.40 to $6.50 for the year, up from its previous forecast of $6.30 to $6.45. The company also beat earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. Pfizer raised its full-year sales guidance for its Covid-19 vaccine to $34 billion this year, up...
NBC New York

Uber Stock Pops 12% in Premarket on Revenue Beat, Strong Guidance

Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. Uber reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates...
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Avis, Stryker and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Avis Budget Group – Shares of the budget care rental company jumped 2% following its quarterly results. Avis reported adjusted per-share earnings of $21.70, compared to expectations of $14.64 per share, according to Refinitiv. Stryker – The medical technology company...
NBC New York

Stock Futures Rise as Trader Try to Add to October's Strong Gains, Look to Fed Meeting

Stock futures rose Tuesday, the first day of November, as Wall Street tried to build on last month's sharp gains and looks ahead to a key Federal Reserve decision on rates. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 197 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively.
NBC New York

Energy Sector Needs Firms With Mentality of Tesla and Amazon to Move Forward, CEO Says

"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
NBC New York

Oil Giant Saudi Aramco's Quarterly Profit Surges 39% on Higher Prices

State oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a 39% rise in net income for the third quarter year-on-year, on the back of higher crude prices and tightening global supply. Net income rose to $42.4 billion for the quarter, up from $30.4 billion the previous year and just above expectations. The Saudi...
NBC New York

Flexibility Is Key to Finding, Keeping Workers Even as Companies Want People Back

Despite a growing number of companies wanting workers back in the office, some employers recognize the value of flexibility in attracting and retaining talent. CNBC Workforce Executive Council member DJ Casto, CHRO of financial services firm Synchrony, said "flexibility and choice are the new currency" in work. Offering flexibility and...
NBC New York

Lula's Victory in Brazil Sparks Optimism on Deforestation, With Ramifications for the World

The 77-year-old, who narrowly won Brazil's presidential election Sunday, has vowed to cut deforestation to zero and set new emissions targets. He will face numerous challenges, including the strength of organized crime in the Amazon, gaining political consensus, existing budget commitments and his concurrent pledges to boost economic growth, increase welfare spending and support public services.
Reuters

Canadian factory sector's slowdown deepens in October

TORONTO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in October as production and new orders fell, while recent pressure on the Canadian dollar contributed to a jump in output prices, data showed on Tuesday.
NBC New York

Self-Driving Truck Startup TuSimple Fires Its CEO Over Improper Ties to a Chinese Firm

TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. Self-driving truck startup...
NBC New York

Want to Book a Flight But Pay for It Next Year? Here's How It Works

Travel demand is still picking up, and so are the prices of flight tickets. Surging prices are causing some to cut back on spending, but others are finding new ways to pay for their holiday plans. More airlines are partnering with "buy now, pay later" firms to give customers the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy