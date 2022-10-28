Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Pfizer Raises 2022 Earnings Guidance, Beats Third-Quarter Expectations
Pfizer now expects earnings per share of $6.40 to $6.50 for the year, up from its previous forecast of $6.30 to $6.45. The company also beat earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. Pfizer raised its full-year sales guidance for its Covid-19 vaccine to $34 billion this year, up...
NBC New York
BP Rakes in Quarterly Profit of $8.2 Billion as Oil Majors Post Another Round of Bumper Earnings
The British energy major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $8.2 billion for the three months through to the end of September. The world's largest oil and gas majors have reported bumper earnings in recent months, leading to renewed calls for higher taxes on record oil company profits.
NBC New York
Uber Stock Pops 12% in Premarket on Revenue Beat, Strong Guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. Uber reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Avis, Stryker and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Avis Budget Group – Shares of the budget care rental company jumped 2% following its quarterly results. Avis reported adjusted per-share earnings of $21.70, compared to expectations of $14.64 per share, according to Refinitiv. Stryker – The medical technology company...
NBC New York
Stock Futures Rise as Trader Try to Add to October's Strong Gains, Look to Fed Meeting
Stock futures rose Tuesday, the first day of November, as Wall Street tried to build on last month's sharp gains and looks ahead to a key Federal Reserve decision on rates. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 197 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively.
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Wynn Resorts, TuSimple, Newell Brands, First Solar and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Wynn Resorts — Shares of the casino operator jumped 9.6% after a filing showed billionaire investor and restaurant owner Tilman Fertitta has built a passive 6.1% stake in the company. The stock is still down more than 20% this year.
NBC New York
Australia Raises 25 Bps as Expected, Hong Kong Stocks Lead Gains in Asia-Pacific Markets
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 25 basis points for the second consecutive time, in line with expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.3%, continuing to rise after the central bank's announcement. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the...
NBC New York
Energy Sector Needs Firms With Mentality of Tesla and Amazon to Move Forward, CEO Says
"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
Wall St opens higher on hopes of slowing rate hikes
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with Nasdaq in the lead, as investors hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve may tone down its aggressive approach on interest rate hikes.
NBC New York
Oil Giant Saudi Aramco's Quarterly Profit Surges 39% on Higher Prices
State oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a 39% rise in net income for the third quarter year-on-year, on the back of higher crude prices and tightening global supply. Net income rose to $42.4 billion for the quarter, up from $30.4 billion the previous year and just above expectations. The Saudi...
NBC New York
How Top-Ranked Financial Advisors Are Responding to Near-Retiree Concerns About Inflation, Longevity
Reaching retirement with a nest egg that you trust will last is a stressful endeavor even in the best of times. These days, people nearing the end of their careers have to contend with historic inflation, stubborn market volatility and the remnants of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what financial advisors...
NBC New York
Flexibility Is Key to Finding, Keeping Workers Even as Companies Want People Back
Despite a growing number of companies wanting workers back in the office, some employers recognize the value of flexibility in attracting and retaining talent. CNBC Workforce Executive Council member DJ Casto, CHRO of financial services firm Synchrony, said "flexibility and choice are the new currency" in work. Offering flexibility and...
NBC New York
Lula's Victory in Brazil Sparks Optimism on Deforestation, With Ramifications for the World
The 77-year-old, who narrowly won Brazil's presidential election Sunday, has vowed to cut deforestation to zero and set new emissions targets. He will face numerous challenges, including the strength of organized crime in the Amazon, gaining political consensus, existing budget commitments and his concurrent pledges to boost economic growth, increase welfare spending and support public services.
NBC New York
JPMorgan Chase Wants to Disrupt the Rent Check With Its Payments Platform for Landlords and Tenants
JPMorgan is piloting a platform it created for property owners and managers that automates the invoicing and receipt of online rent payments, according to Sam Yen, chief innovation officer of JPMorgan's commercial banking division. "The vast majority of rent payments are still done through checks," Yen said. "If you talk...
Canadian factory sector's slowdown deepens in October
TORONTO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in October as production and new orders fell, while recent pressure on the Canadian dollar contributed to a jump in output prices, data showed on Tuesday.
NBC New York
Self-Driving Truck Startup TuSimple Fires Its CEO Over Improper Ties to a Chinese Firm
TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. Self-driving truck startup...
Twitter ad sales chief Personette says in tweet she quit the company
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter's advertising chief Sarah Personette tweeted on Tuesday that she had resigned her post last week, adding further uncertainty for advertisers wondering how the social media company will change under Elon Musk.
NBC New York
Want to Book a Flight But Pay for It Next Year? Here's How It Works
Travel demand is still picking up, and so are the prices of flight tickets. Surging prices are causing some to cut back on spending, but others are finding new ways to pay for their holiday plans. More airlines are partnering with "buy now, pay later" firms to give customers the...
