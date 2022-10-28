Read full article on original website
Teton County to offer free suicide prevention community education night
JACKSON, Wyo. — Community members are invited to attend a free community education event focused on suicide prevention this Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the 4-H building in Miller Park. The event will help individuals learn about suicide prevention fundamentals, gatekeeper training, lethal means counseling...
Central Wyoming College plans for permanent campus location
JACKSON, Wyo. — What makes a community vibrant and thriving? It’s people and their opportunity to achieve their goals and dreams in their hometown. Whether Jackson has been home for one year or 88 years, the folks that live here and plant roots care deeply about this valley and its future.
Vote for our middle class
JACKSON, Wyo. — Everyone has a housing story. In this community, it’s likely you also know the housing stories of your friends, your colleagues and your child’s favorite teacher. Many of these stories focus on our community’s housing challenges, but some are housing success stories: people and families who have lived and worked in this community finally being able to put down roots in a home of their own.
Take advantage of fall cleanup this week
JACKSON, Wyo. — This week the Town of Jackson has offered services to help with residents’ fall cleanup. Jackson Hole Fire/EMS will be hosting a pumpkin drop n’ smash at the Rodeo Fairgrounds on Friday, Nov. 4. From 4-6 p.m. residents can bring their jack-o-lanterns, and with the help of JH Fire/EMS the pumpkins will be dropped from an aerial latter, and aim for targets below.
SNAPPED: A Halloween best in show
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and PAWS hosted the “Something Wild This Way” dog parade at the Teton County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Snack foods were a popular theme for our local K-9’s, but kings, fairy’s a spooky spide, and even a walking “poop factory” graced the Fairgrounds from 10-11 a.m. The dog parade, and costume party was just part of Saturday’s full day of Halloween events put on by the Town of Jackson.
Price reduced at 4805 Little Horsethief Lane
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
SPET by SPET: Senior assisted living
JACKSON, Wyo. — While there are a number of housing-related SPET items on the ballot, one item stands alone; funding for the planning of a senior assisted living center in Teton County. This was the final SPET item added to the ballot, and if passed, would be used to...
The sky is falling on Jackson Hole housing; here’s how we fix it
JACKSON, Wyo. — For decades, the Jackson Hole community has been rightfully worried about housing for the rank and file while “billionaires kick out the millionaires.” However, the pandemic accelerated a crisis unfolding in slow motion through several factors largely reversible through policy, said Teton County Commissioner candidate Wes Gardner.
Spooky Season: The ghosts of Death Canyon
MOOSE, Wyo. — Struthers Burt, a dude wrangler in early Jackson Hole, used to camp in Death Canyon as a base for further Teton exploration. While camping there, Burt had three experiences with what he referred to as “my ghost.”. The first time encountering his “ghost”, Burt was...
Expect delays between Coal Creek and Idaho State Line beginning Nov. 1
WILSON, Wyo. — Jorgensen Geotechnical will be performing drilling investigation operations on the eastbound lane of Wyoming 22 between the Idaho State Line and Coal Creek trailhead beginning tomorrow, Nov. 1, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced Friday. According to the release, work will take place intermittently throughout the...
