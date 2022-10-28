ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
The Modern Times

Finance: New IRS tax codes released, a brief overview for North Carolinians.

IRS , American Flag(MyChesCo) Now that American’s are about halfway through the fiscal year, the IRS has released new tax codes/rates for 2023. In North Carolina, according to the census bureau, the median household income in North Carolina is $56,642. While the unmarried individual median income is $32,993. Below are the new rates for these median income thresholds. Referencing the census bureau’sdata for household income,
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell BOE warns of confusing voting notifications from PAC

Voters in Iredell County and across the state have received “notices” of their voting history, but those mailers aren’t coming from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, and in some cases, the data doesn’t match voting records. Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan wants to...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Schools across North Carolina receive $74.1 million in grants

(WWAY) — Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced Monday by the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Bladen County Schools are receiving just over $1.5 million; Brunswick County Schools are...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

North Carolina US House District 6 General Election Results 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for North Carolina's US House 6th District general election are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Bloomberg donates $1M to North Carolina Democrats in state legislative races

(The Center Square) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg donated $1 million to the North Carolina Democratic Party this week as Republicans continue to build momentum for a supermajority in the General Assembly. A Tuesday filing with the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows the 2020 presidential candidate...
COLORADO STATE
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mount Airy News

City cites Koehler for Koozies demo

An open space is pictured Friday at 455 Franklin St., which previously was occupied by the unsafe structure. Less than two months ago, the Koozies building at 455 Franklin St. in Mount Airy stood as a hulking reminder to its past prominence — reduced to a crumbling safety hazard that posed ongoing headaches to city officials.
MOUNT AIRY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy