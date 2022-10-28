Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Nurse June Onkundi deserved better. So do all of her nursing colleagues in NC.
On Oct. 18, our fellow North Carolina nurse, June Onkundi, died following a patient’s attack. June dedicated her life to helping others and making a positive impact on the lives of her patients. Her loss has shaken the nursing community. If you do not work in health care, ask...
wraltechwire.com
NC small business owners can now apply for next One North Carolina grant funding round
RALEIGH – Applications are now being accepted for a new round of grantmaking from the One North Carolina Small Business Program, a key source of capital for North Carolina’s emerging technology companies. “The One North Carolina Small Business Program provides critical support to some of our state’s most...
North Carolina’s unaffiliated voter population is growing. Who are they, and why don’t they align with a party?
The N.C. State Board of Elections reports 18% of registered voters were “unaffiliated” in 2004. In 2022, that percentage doubled with 36% of voters registering as unaffiliated.
Tuesday is the deadline to request mail ballots in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – If you would prefer to cast your vote in this election cycle by mail – and tens of thousands of voters in North Carolina have done so – you must request that ballot by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The North Carolina Board of Elections issued a reminder for voters about that deadline, […]
Finance: New IRS tax codes released, a brief overview for North Carolinians.
IRS , American Flag(MyChesCo) Now that American’s are about halfway through the fiscal year, the IRS has released new tax codes/rates for 2023. In North Carolina, according to the census bureau, the median household income in North Carolina is $56,642. While the unmarried individual median income is $32,993. Below are the new rates for these median income thresholds. Referencing the census bureau’sdata for household income,
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina's Cooper withdraws lawsuit against state's Rules Review Commission
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper is no longer pursuing a lawsuit challenging North Carolina’s Rules Review Commission, filing a notice of voluntary dismissal in the case less than two weeks before a scheduled hearing. The governor’s attorney filed a notice of voluntary dismissal "without prejudice" on...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell BOE warns of confusing voting notifications from PAC
Voters in Iredell County and across the state have received “notices” of their voting history, but those mailers aren’t coming from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, and in some cases, the data doesn’t match voting records. Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan wants to...
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina Attorney General flooded with Pink Energy complaints
Total complaints now top 473. What you should do if you're having an issue with the Pink Energy company.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Schools across North Carolina receive $74.1 million in grants
(WWAY) — Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced Monday by the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Bladen County Schools are receiving just over $1.5 million; Brunswick County Schools are...
thewashingtondailynews.com
California man responsible for distributing meth receives 26 years in federal prison
NEW BERN, N.C. –– Joseph Willie Jr., 31, of California, was sentenced to 312 months in prison for his role as the leader of an armed, interstate methamphetamine trafficking organization known as the “Grape Street Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO).”. ““We are dismantling violent drug trafficking organizations and...
WXII 12
North Carolina US House District 6 General Election Results 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Results for North Carolina's US House 6th District general election are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
Charlotte Hospitals See Higher Cases of RSV, Respiratory Illness
Charlotte hospitals report seeing higher volumes of RSV as respiratory illnesses increase nationally.
thecentersquare.com
Bloomberg donates $1M to North Carolina Democrats in state legislative races
(The Center Square) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg donated $1 million to the North Carolina Democratic Party this week as Republicans continue to build momentum for a supermajority in the General Assembly. A Tuesday filing with the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows the 2020 presidential candidate...
Most of Western North Carolina’s ARPA funds have been decided. What about the remaining millions of dollars?
More than $26 million remains in pandemic recovery money in Western North Carolina. Four governments must decide how to spend the remaining millions before the end of 2024.
wraltechwire.com
Layoffs in NC: Automotive supplier GKN closing Sanford facility, will cut 47 workers
SANFORD – The global automotive company GKN Automotive, a manufacturer of electric drive trains, will close one of its North Carolina manufacturing facilities permanently by the end of March 2023. Along with the closure of the facility, which is located at 4901 Womack Road in Sanford, 47 workers will...
WRAL
Party held to encourage young NC voters to cast ballot
An N.C. group held a voting event for young Asian Americans. An N.C. group held a voting event for young Asian Americans. Reporter: Adam OwensPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
North Carolina one of four states in running for 433 aviation jobs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A startup company developing an electric airplane is considering Greensboro and sites in three other states for its first production facility, according to an economic development agency in its home state of Colorado. The Denver Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication, reported that members of the...
‘This was very slick.’ North Carolina man loses $14,400 in ‘screen overlay’ scam
QUEEN CITY NEWS – Imagine seeing your life savings disappear in the blink of an eye. It happened to one man who thought scammers got into his bank account and stole $14,400, however, the deception was only the beginning of a gut-wrenching life lesson. “It’s not like I’m some old guy that’s going to fall […]
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
Mount Airy News
City cites Koehler for Koozies demo
An open space is pictured Friday at 455 Franklin St., which previously was occupied by the unsafe structure. Less than two months ago, the Koozies building at 455 Franklin St. in Mount Airy stood as a hulking reminder to its past prominence — reduced to a crumbling safety hazard that posed ongoing headaches to city officials.
