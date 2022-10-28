SEC Chair Gary Gensler Defends Controversial Clawback Rule, Saying It Won't Stop Companies From Going Public

Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Congress Getting His Tax Returns
Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to block a judge's order that the IRS give years of his tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee later this week. The request came on the heels of Trump losing his effort at the federal appeals court in Washington,...
NBC New York
How Congress and Corporations Can Help Stop Inflation
Americans look to the country's most powerful bank, the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation. "I think our biggest problem, at least for the foreseeable future, is high inflation," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNBC. The Fed can raise interest rates to slow inflation, which ultimately makes the...
AG Brnovich bashes 2020 election deniers, shifting from previous position
Attorney General Mark Brnovich took a strident position against fellow Republicans who deny the legitimacy of the 2020 election, but that hasn't been his position for much of the past year. Context: During an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," which aired on Sunday, Brnovich was unequivocal in his denunciation of the false allegations that the 2020 election was rigged or affected by fraud. "Most of it's horses---, and I've been trying to scrape it off my shoes for the past year," he said on the show. He described election denialism as a "giant grift." He said there are a lot...
