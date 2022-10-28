SEC Chair Gary Gensler Defends Controversial Clawback Rule, Saying It Won't Stop Companies From Going Public

Attorney General Mark Brnovich took a strident position against fellow Republicans who deny the legitimacy of the 2020 election, but that hasn't been his position for much of the past year. Context: During an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," which aired on Sunday, Brnovich was unequivocal in his denunciation of the false allegations that the 2020 election was rigged or affected by fraud. "Most of it's horses---, and I've been trying to scrape it off my shoes for the past year," he said on the show. He described election denialism as a "giant grift." He said there are a lot...

