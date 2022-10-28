Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wood County, OH
An area sprawling with natural sites and historic locations, Wood County gives you opportunities for enjoyable activities and worthwhile experiences. The county lies in northwest Ohio, bordered by the Maumee River on its northwestern side. It was established in 1820 and initially had Perrysburg as its county seat, later changed...
bgindependentmedia.org
New city arborist understands bond between people and trees
Adrien Lowien-Kirian understands the attachments people have to their trees. She herself is a lover of everything from giant oaks to compact redbuds. “People really care about their trees. I get it,” said Lowien-Kirian, the new city arborist for Bowling Green. Lowien-Kirian grew up near Marblehead, surrounded by wooded...
Washington Local Schools plans new middle school to replace Jefferson Junior High
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local Schools has plans for a new middle school. The project has a price tag of about $73 million, but Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said it won't cost residents a dime, because it's going to be paid for exclusively with state funding. Back in 2019, the...
bgindependentmedia.org
Retro Detailing is expanding its shop
Retro Detailing is expanding its current location at 540 S. Maple St., Bowling Green, doubling in size and appointment capacity. The company is adding a custom-designed detailing bay with specialized lighting which is critical for more accurate paint correction and ceramic coating applications. With more than 30 years of combined...
bgindependentmedia.org
Food distribution set for Friday at First United Methodist Church
The next Food Distribution and Senior Food Box Program at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, will be Friday, Nov. 4, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a drive-thru set up this month to distribute food. People are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
WTOL-TV
New cafe opening soon, serving without financial barriers at Toledo Lucas County Public Library
SAME Cafe's name is an acronym and stands for "so all may eat." It's been the non-profit's mission ever since the doors opened at its spot in Denver 16 years ago.
sent-trib.com
How can fairgrounds be better used? $48,000 study may have the answer
The Wood County Fair Board president believes they do a fairly good job of utilizing the fairgrounds. But a $48,000 study, which was funded by the county, may show some room for improvement, according to Kyle Culp, the president. The study, which will be completed this fall and was mentioned...
continentalenews.com
From the Putnam County Dog Shelter….Meet Maverick
This very handsome fella is looking for a new home after his previous owners never came looking for him! Maverick is possibly around 4-6 years old and is not fixed yet. He could be a Pit mix type dog that weighs about 55 lbs. Maverick maybe a little shy at first but usually warms up quickly. He is very friendly, likes attention and seems to be good with most other dogs. He is currently up to date on vaccines and tested negative for heartworm. If interested in checking out Maverick, you can Facebook message or call (419) 523-8617 to setup an appointment. Adoption hours are Thursdays from Noon – 1 pm and Saturdays from 9 am – 10 am. Adoption fee is only $70 which includes dog license. Let’s help Maverick find a new forever home soon!
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-27-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
sent-trib.com
BG man arrested for public indecency
A Bowling Green man was arrested for disorderly conduct after he urinated in public. On Saturday around 6:08 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Main Street for an intoxicated male. The caller advised she saw a man in the parking lot and...
wlen.com
Three Lenawee County Schools to Receive Rebates to Aide Transition to Electric School Buses
Britton, MI – Three Lenawee County school districts will be receiving rebates to help transition school buses to electric buses. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s announced of the winners of the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Clean School Bus Rebates. In total, 25 Michigan school districts will receive over $54 million in rebates to help transition 138 buses.
bgindependentmedia.org
Mayor urges voters to approve school building levy
I have long believed that education is a cornerstone of any thriving community and that a strong school system is a key component of any community’s efforts to grow and prosper. In Bowling Green generations of students have benefitted from the efforts of highly skilled and dedicated teachers and...
thevillagereporter.com
Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on October 18, 2022 and returned indictments against nineteen individuals. Those indicted include:. Travis H. Crager, 43, of Angola was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Crager is charged with using force, stealth, or deception to trespass in an occupied structure in Montpelier to commit a theft valued at $2890 on or about July 24, 2021 through August 16, 2021.
bgindependentmedia.org
Legion Post commander urges voters to back Ghanbari
Voters of Wood County, please join me in reelecting an outstanding public servant for Ohio House District 75 – Haraz Ghanbari! Haraz has been a strong and effective voice for Wood County since beginning his service in the Ohio House in 2019. I doubt that there is anyone in the Ohio House who works harder for his constituents than Haraz.
hometownstations.com
Rural Paulding County home struck multiple times during Drive-by shooting
Haviland, OH (WLIO) - Paulding County deputies are asking for help in finding the suspect responsible for a weekend drive-by shooting in rural part of the county. Shortly after 8 pm. on Saturday night, deputies responded to a call, of multiple shots being fired from a vehicle on the roadway at a home at 12504 Road 72 just north of Haviland. The homeowner, Newlyn Baker was the only person home at the time, and he was not injured during the shooting. They have no information about a possible suspect or vehicle description. If you have a tip that could lead them to either one, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-399-3791, or you can submit a tip on their website or by using their new app.
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
bgindependentmedia.org
3 arrested for allegedly smashing pumpkins and running from police
Three men were arrested over the weekend after they were seen by BG Police smashing pumpkins that they reportedly took from porches. A Bowling Green man was arrested for criminal mischief on Saturday, around 1:30 a.m., after an officer reportedly saw him kick a car parked in the 100 block of North Summit Street. He then picked up a pumpkin from a porch on East Court Street and threw it into the road. When the man saw the police cruiser, he reportedly took off running. He was located in the 100 block of North Enterprise.
Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
