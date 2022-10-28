Read full article on original website
Trunk-Or-Treating on the rise in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Halloween trend is taking over, Trunk-or-treats are becoming just as popular as door-to-door trick-or-treating. Trunk or treating is like trick or treating, but it is where families go from car to car to get a sweet treat. Amber Pitts takes her kid out to both trunk-or-treats and door-to-door. She said being out in the daylight offers a sense of security.
Patricia Spencer, Pamela Hobley vanished from a small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago
OSCODA, Mich. – Patricia Spencer and Pamela Sue Hobley vanished from their small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago. Spencer was 16 years old and Hobley was 15 years old when they disappeared from Oscoda, Michigan. They were last seen on Oct. 31, 1969, the day of a homecoming football game.
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Editorial: Biden EV funding snubs Detroit
There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think. The DOE announced last...
Why Does SNL Think Michigan Should Be Worried About Beavers?
Always fun to see the Mitten State get a shoutout on SNL!. If you caught the October 29 episode of Saturday Night Live, you saw one of Michigan's latest attractions featured. In its 48th season, rapper Jack Harlow served as both the host and musical guest of this weekend's SNL episode.
Beech leaf disease found in southeast Michigan counties: What to know
Fall in Michigan typically means pumpkin-spiced lattes and canopies of autumn leaves in warm hues of yellow and orange or fiery shades of crimson. But this year, some of those trees are under attack thanks to a tiny, invasive worm that is threatening the state's beech specimens. ...
Kick The Winter Blues: 5 Ways To Keep That Michigan Seasonal Depression Away
Summers here in Michigan are undeniably breathtaking. From the woods to the lakes, it's easy to see why anyone would want to live here. But, of course, with everything good there comes a yin to your yang... and Michigan winters are rough. While there is no easy way to keep...
There Are Two Seasons To Hunt Bobcat in Michigan and Here’s How
If you have ever wanted to hunt or trap a bobcat, Michigan has two seasons, and here are a few tips on how to harvest one. I've been seeing a bobcat regularly on my property and some of my hunting buddy's asked if I was going to hunt or trap it, and my first response was no. I think the bobcat looks really cool for one reason and the other is you don't eat them. I don't hunt or fish for anything I don't eat.
A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds
If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
These 10 races will decide who controls the Michigan Legislature
Lansing — New district lines, changing voting patterns and a political environment that one operative described as "volatile" have marked an expensive and intense battle this fall for control of the Michigan Legislature as candidates head into their final week of campaigning. In the state Senate, Democrats have their...
Gas dips below $4 on average in Michigan – but 9 counties still at $4.20 or higher
The average gallon of regular gas in Michigan costs $3.95, as of Monday, Oct. 31, but 38 counties are still paying above $4 per gallon on average. Gas is below $4 per gallon in Michigan for the first time in almost four weeks, according to AAA, thanks to lower demand and decreasing crude oil prices.
