ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MDOT Reminds Drivers, Pedestrians And Bicyclists To Work Together To Stay Safe This Halloween Weekend

By Maryland Department of Transportation
Bay Net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At CVS In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 6:33 pm, the two pictured suspects entered the CVS pharmacy on Three Notch Road in California. While in the store,...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Maryland State Tree Nursery Has Trees Available For Spring 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Orders are being accepted for the spring 2021 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Trees benefit the environment as well as enhance natural habitat for birds, squirrels and other wildlife....
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Drug Arrest- On October 12, 2022, Cpl. Holdsworth arrested James Perry Bond, age 31 of no fixed address, in the 45000 block of Krystal Lane in Great Mills, for an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended. Located on Bond was a suspected CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Bond was served the outstanding warrant and charged with CDS: Paraphernalia and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Powerball Rolls To Estimated $1 Billion; $1 Million Ticket Sold In Bowie

Powerball continued its spooktacular roll Saturday night, creating new millionaires around the country including one lucky player in Maryland. While ghosts, goblins and fairy princesses take to the streets tonight to collect candy galore, jackpot chasers are hoping to collect the estimated $1 billion up for grabs in the Halloween drawing.
BOWIE, MD
Bay Net

Sacred Journey: Honoring The Second Anniversary Of The Commemorative To Enslaved Peoples Of Southern Maryland

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland community will come together on Nov. 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. for The Sacred Journey: The Beloved Community, an event to honor the second anniversary of the award-winning Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland. The event will be marked by choral and instrumental music, spoken word performance, a Procession of Dignity from the Commemorative to the College’s Waterfront, a reading of names of the enslaved, and a libation ceremony. Remarks will also be provided by St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan, and William “BJ” R. Hall III, president of the St. Mary’s County chapter of the NAACP.
Bay Net

Deadlines Approaching To Request Mail-In Ballots

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections reminds voters that tomorrow (Nov. 1) is the deadline for voters to request a mail-in ballot for the 2022 General Election be sent to them by the U.S. Mail. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot be sent via email is this Friday (Nov. 4).

Comments / 0

Community Policy