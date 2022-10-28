MDOT Reminds Drivers, Pedestrians And Bicyclists To Work Together To Stay Safe This Halloween Weekend

Read full article on original website
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At CVS In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 6:33 pm, the two pictured suspects entered the CVS pharmacy on Three Notch Road in California. While in the store,...
Maryland State Tree Nursery Has Trees Available For Spring 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Orders are being accepted for the spring 2021 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Trees benefit the environment as well as enhance natural habitat for birds, squirrels and other wildlife....
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Drug Arrest- On October 12, 2022, Cpl. Holdsworth arrested James Perry Bond, age 31 of no fixed address, in the 45000 block of Krystal Lane in Great Mills, for an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended. Located on Bond was a suspected CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Bond was served the outstanding warrant and charged with CDS: Paraphernalia and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.
Political Profile: Steve Tuttle, Candidate For St. Mary’s County Commissioner District 4
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Steve Tuttle[D] is a 45-year-old veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he worked as a Life Support Systems Technician, or PR for short. Tuttle’s commitment to serving St. Mary’s County has led him to seek public office and run for Commissioner of District 4.
MISSING: Mathew Spencer Johnson, 34-Year-Old, Last Seen In St. Mary’s
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a missing individual. At approximately 4 p.m. on October 30, SMCSO put out an alert for a missing man. The missing person has been identified as Mathew Spencer Johnson. Johnson is a...
Technology And Business Accelerators Provide Resources To Many New Maryland Businesses
– Maryland – an increasingly popular spot for entrepreneurs to plant their roots. Its geographical location, proximity to the shore, and highly talented pool of professionals are a few key factors that have made that place so popular among entrepreneurs. Apart from that, a tech-friendly environment is another reason behind the state’s success.
Powerball Rolls To Estimated $1 Billion; $1 Million Ticket Sold In Bowie
Powerball continued its spooktacular roll Saturday night, creating new millionaires around the country including one lucky player in Maryland. While ghosts, goblins and fairy princesses take to the streets tonight to collect candy galore, jackpot chasers are hoping to collect the estimated $1 billion up for grabs in the Halloween drawing.
Sacred Journey: Honoring The Second Anniversary Of The Commemorative To Enslaved Peoples Of Southern Maryland
ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland community will come together on Nov. 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. for The Sacred Journey: The Beloved Community, an event to honor the second anniversary of the award-winning Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland. The event will be marked by choral and instrumental music, spoken word performance, a Procession of Dignity from the Commemorative to the College’s Waterfront, a reading of names of the enslaved, and a libation ceremony. Remarks will also be provided by St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan, and William “BJ” R. Hall III, president of the St. Mary’s County chapter of the NAACP.
Deadlines Approaching To Request Mail-In Ballots
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections reminds voters that tomorrow (Nov. 1) is the deadline for voters to request a mail-in ballot for the 2022 General Election be sent to them by the U.S. Mail. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot be sent via email is this Friday (Nov. 4).
