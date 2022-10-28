ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

How massive avian flu outbreaks will impact Thanksgiving turkey supply, prices

By Kelly McCarthy, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8PNN_0iq4ysj600

NEW YORK — As avian flu outbreaks continue to ravage poultry production in the U.S. and overseas, turkey availability has drastically dropped and experts say the devastating wave shows no signs of letting up ahead of the Thanksgiving and holiday seasons.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook report for October, turkey production will be lower than usual for the remainder of 2022 into early 2023 as a result of the deadly Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreaks.

"Turkey exports are adjusted slightly lower in 2022 and slightly higher in 2023, while imports are adjusted up in both years. Turkey prices are adjusted up on recent trends and lowered production expectations," the USDA report stated.

As of the time of publication, USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service data confirmed that 249 commercial flocks have been affected across 25 states with 47.76 million birds infected in total.

Farmers across the U.S. have reported horrific incidents of HPAI strains to the USDA that have wiped out entire flocks, and in other cases acted as a catalyst for farmers to cull infected birds in order to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Last month, the American Farm Bureau Federation announced that "families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey" due to bird flu and inflation.

The USDA reported that more than six million turkeys have died due to the virus nationwide thus far -- nearly 14% of the total U.S. turkey production.

As a result, farmers are putting a premium on the birds that have remained healthy and ready for consumption.

According to a USDA report dated Oct. 21, combined with inflation, consumers can expect to pay around 20% more per pound for whole frozen turkeys this year, as compared to the price point at the same time last year. Ground turkey as well as bone-in and boneless drumsticks, cutlets and wings have also risen in price since last year.

For those still able or willing to take on the price hikes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, as a general food safety precaution.

In the meantime, federal and state partners, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, are working jointly to monitor and test areas near affected flocks to actively identify any disease in commercial poultry operations, live bird markets and in migratory wild bird populations.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

UK orders all England's poultry kept in to fight bird flu

LONDON — (AP) — British authorities said Monday that all poultry and other captive birds in England must be kept indoors from next week after bird flu was detected in dozens of farms across the country, as well as in wild birds. The U.K. is facing its worst...
WSB Radio

Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs

HONG KONG — (AP) — Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s new iPhone have walked out of their factory in northern China to avoid COVID-19 curbs after some coworkers were quarantined following a virus outbreak. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed people said to be Foxconn...
WSB Radio

World markets mixed ahead of Fed rates decision

BEIJING — (AP) — World stock markets were mixed on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again amid investor hopes the U.S. central bank will scale back plans for more increases. Germany's DAX gained 0.2% to...
WSB Radio

China launches 3rd and final space station component

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Monday launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station and realize a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit, as its competition with the U.S. grows increasingly fierce. Mengtian was blasted into space...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
102K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy