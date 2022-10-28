Read full article on original website
Related
fhsu.edu
Fort Hays State’s fourth annual Future Educators Day
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State University’s Admissions Office and the Department of Teacher Education recently hosted the fourth annual Future Educators Day. This event brings together area high school students interested in the teaching profession and the best teachers in Kansas. It aims to inspire the next generation of teachers through personal interactions, discussions, and examples of dynamic teaching.
Comments / 0