Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Participates In Local Behavioral Health Authority Strategic Retreat

Bay Net
Political Profile: Scott Ostrow, Candidate For St. Mary’s County Commissioner District 4
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Scott Ostrow, a purchasing and subcontracts manager at AMEWAS, prides himself on his extensive education in business management, finance, and leadership, skills. After winning the Republican nod in the Primary Election, Ostrow is hoping to replace long-time Commissioner Todd Morgan in District 4. This is...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Drug Arrest- On October 12, 2022, Cpl. Holdsworth arrested James Perry Bond, age 31 of no fixed address, in the 45000 block of Krystal Lane in Great Mills, for an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended. Located on Bond was a suspected CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Bond was served the outstanding warrant and charged with CDS: Paraphernalia and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.
Bay Net
Calvert County Public Transportation To Provide Free Rides On Election Day
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Calvert County Public Transportation is giving people one less reason to not vote in this year’s General Election. The county will be offering free rides on public transportation this year on Election Day, Nov. 8. All county buses will operate on the normal Tuesday...
Bay Net
Calvert Commissioners Recognize National Clergy Appreciation Month
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On October 25th, members of the Calvert County Board of Commissioners took time out of their final meeting of October to recognize National Clergy Appreciation Month. This month-long holiday was created to honor those that serve as pastors, missionaries, and religious workers in America. National...
Bay Net
Officers Recover Loaded Handgun And Drugs While Investigating A Suspicious Vehicle
WALDORF, Md. – On October 27 at approximately 7:02 a.m., officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 2400 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf when they observed a handgun on the driver’s side floorboard. The three occupants were removed...
Bay Net
MISSING: Mathew Spencer Johnson, 34-Year-Old, Last Seen In St. Mary’s
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a missing individual. At approximately 4 p.m. on October 30, SMCSO put out an alert for a missing man. The missing person has been identified as Mathew Spencer Johnson. Johnson is a...
bethesdamagazine.com
Richard Montgomery High School student wins award for project that reduces food waste
A few years ago, Shrusti Amula noticed her fellow students throwing away food that was untouched or unopened during lunch at school, so she decided to focus on composting and preventing food waste. Now a junior at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Amula received a Climate and Energy Leadership...
Off-Duty Federal Officer Arrested Following Drug Investigation In Arlington: Police
An off-duty federal officer is facing charges following a narcotics investigation in Virginia, authorities announced. Alexandria resident Eric Welch, 33, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer has been taken into custody by investigators from the Arlington County Police Department for his role in distributing cocaine, officials said on Monday, Oct. 31.
Bay Net
$3.1 Million Check Presented For New Charles County Urban Park And Amphitheater
WALDORF, Md. – One of the primary plights that some residents of Charles County hold is that to participate in most community activities, it is typically necessary to travel out of the immediate area. Elected to his position in 2018 and seeking re-election, Senator Arthur Ellis[D] of District 28...
Bay Net
SCAM ALERT: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Bogus Callers
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of recent “spoofing” or scam calls involving the individuals claiming to be Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers are attempting to obtain personal information from citizens by telling them...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify man approaching students outside of Anne Arundel middle school
Anne Arundel, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department needs your help identifying a man trying to approach students outside of a middle school. Police said a parent reported Thursday, Oct. 27th, a suspicious man was driving a silver sedan around Severna Park Middle School, attempting to approach students before and after school.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Assault Suspects In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the individuals in the two vehicles pictured in an assault investigation. On July 28, 2022, at 12:29 am, the suspects in the vehicles shot at the victim with an Orbeez gun, striking the victim in the chest, in the Patuxent Park neighborhood in Lexington Park.
Bay Net
Is The Old Jail House Really Haunted?
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Alex, Katie, and JJ from the BayNet, along with Mike and Ethan from Charm City and Wulf Paranormal, visit the Old Jail House in Leonardtown Maryland to find out if this “paranormal hot spot” is what it’s hyped up to be. Throughout their...
Bay Net
Broadband Funding Opportunity For Charles County Residents With Long Driveways
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Commissioners and the Rural Broadband Task Force are excited to announce the Long Driveway – Category 3 Grant Program. This new and innovative program will assist in funding connectivity on long driveways where the cost to extend has been the primary barrier to obtaining service.
WBOC
Maryland DOE Announces Child Care Provider Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland State Department of Education announced Friday the Child Care Provider and Employee Bonus Program. This program requires MSDE to distribute $16 million to child care providers to provide bonuses to those eligible child care providers and members of their respective staff on a first-come, first – serve basis as required by the law. Designed to help uplift and sustain the child care community, the bonuses recognize the contributions of existing child care workers and new hires into the child care field, and also support child care recruitment and hiring.
Police warn of skimming devices in Prince George’s County convenience stores
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are warning residents about skimming devices on card readers found in several stores in the area. Within the last week, PGPD said they’ve recovered 3 skimming devices at convenience stores. “I think it’s terrible, people out here scamming and trying to get […]
WTOP
DC-area residents encouraged to drop off unneeded meds during National Drug Take Back Day
D.C.-area residents get rid of unneeded medications Saturday by leaving them at drop off locations during National Drug Take Back Day. The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting the 23rd annual Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 4,000 locations nationwide. It’s free and lets participants...
NBC Washington
Ex-Employee Questions Practices of Maryland Bus Company
A former employee of a bus company in Prince George's County, Maryland, said she was not surprised by the news that one of their school bus drivers was charged with DWI while driving students, and said she questioned the company's hiring practices. "Every day I used to feel, like, a...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Stabbing In Waldorf; Victim Flown Out
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a stabbing that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 12:19 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place for reports that someone was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
wnav.com
Lawmakers Issue Critical Report About the Maryland Department of Health's Oversight of Benefits Payments Contractor
The Maryland Department of Health failed to properly oversee a company hired to pay mental health and substance abuse providers, failed to impose penalties for breaches of contract, and skirted state procurement laws, according to a new report from the Office of Legislative Audits. A new report from the Office...
