Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News
The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Antonio Brown defends Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen trolling: 'People go through stuff every day'
Antonio Brown defended his trolling of Tom Brady as the seven-time Super Bowl champion was going through marriage woes with his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett receives disingenuous praise from Pete Carroll that will make Jerry Rice laugh
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett went from zero to hero in a matter of moments during a stretch in Week 8’s game against the New York Giants at home, thanks to the encouraging words of head coach Pete Carroll. With the game tied at 10-10 with less than...
What Jets coach said about penalty that bailed out Mac Jones, Patriots
New York Jets coach Robert Salah was visibly upset with officials following a pivotal penalty before halftime. It’s not surprising, at it wound up bailing out the New England Patriots changing the course of the game. The huge swing came when a pick-six from Jets DB Michael Carter was...
Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars
The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
NFL fans react as Steelers burn Eagles with ‘Philly Special’ redux
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ sluggish offense turned to a little trickery Sunday to score a touchdown. If the play looked familiar to the Philadelphia Eagles, there’s a reason — it came straight out of Philly’s playbook. Late in the first quarter with the Steelers facing 4th and...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline
The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
Look: Laura Rutledge's Reaction To Russell Wilson Goes Viral
ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge was the sideline reporter for Sunday morning's Broncos vs. Jaguars game in London. Following the game, the veteran sideline reporter spoke with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson did his infamous "Broncos Country, let's ride!" message at the end of his interview with Rutledge. Rutledge appeared to...
NFL Rumors: How Patriots Feel About Potential Mac Jones Trade
Things have gotten so whacky this season for the Patriots that some people are talking about a Mac Jones trade. And sure, you can write that off as fans and talking heads just doing what they do sometimes, but the reality is that Bill Belichick is partly responsible for some of the speculation. New England’s head coach still hasn’t publicly backed Jones as the Patriots’ long-term starter at quarterback, thus allowing “Zappe Fever” to linger.
There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
Did former coach Jimmy Johnson really say that about the Cowboys-Bears matchup?
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson has unkind words about the Chicago Bears’ chances against the Cowboys on Sunday.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen
Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades
After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round […] The post Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter explodes with hilarious reactions to Browns WR Amari Cooper’s interception vs. Bengals
Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Tuesday after the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals that also saw wide receiver Amari Cooper fail spectacularly on a pass attempt. The Browns tried to trick Cincinnati’s defense with a reverse play that was completely read from miles […] The post Twitter explodes with hilarious reactions to Browns WR Amari Cooper’s interception vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/31/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will engage in the Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time for a ClutchPoints party as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a rowdy Bengals-Browns prediction and pick.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0