Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
How Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel evaluated QB Malik Willis after first start
HOUSTON − Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had mixed reviews for rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the third-round pick's first start Sunday. Willis led the Titans to a 17-10 win over the Texans, extending the winning streak to five games for the Titans (5-2). But Willis was hardly the reason the Titans won. Willis was 6-for-10 with 55 yards and an interception and ran four times for 13 yards. He attempted only one pass in the second half, a throw he heaved out of bounds under pressure.
Bengals trade candidates ahead of NFL trade deadline
The Cincinnati Bengals don’t figure to be overly active at the NFL trade deadline. That’s largely been the case in the past at the deadline. It’s also the case overall with trades for the team as it only makes minor moves here and there that usually return pretty good value (ex: B.J. Hill).
Arthur Smith likes direction of his first-place Falcons
It's been years since the Atlanta Falcons have been in first place in the NFC South. But at 4-4, that's exactly where they find themselves ahead of Sunday's home date with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3).
Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged
In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
FOX Sports
Michigan State suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. "Michigan State University...
Kareem Hunt Trade: Browns Give Permission; Buffalo Bills Bidding?
The Browns will listen to trade offers on Kareem Hunt. ... and they are leaking that info to the media. Where do the Bills stand?
FOX Sports
Titans rule Ryan Tannehill out; Malik Wills to make first NFL start
The Malik Willis era is set to get underway in Tennessee. The Titans have ruled out quarterback Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, meaning Willis will start under center for the AFC South leaders. Tannehill has been dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in the...
theScore
Updated NFL trade deadline big board: The 20 most appealing trade chips
The NFL trade season ends Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. ET. Let's examine the 20 most appealing trade chips ahead of the deadline. (We've updated our big board to reflect the latest speculation about which players could be available.) The big board. Rank Player Age Signed through. 1 Saints...
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ reaction after losing to Tennessee has to be satisfying for Vols fans
After every game the Tennessee Vols have played this season, the opposing coach has been at a complete loss in the post-game press conference. It’s been true of Billy Napier, Brian Kelly, and Nick Saban. And it was true of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops on Saturday night after...
Deion Sanders Reacts to Florida State INT Tie With Lee Corso
The Jackson State coach and the ESPN analyst have more in common than you might think.
FOX Sports
Auburn fires head coach Bryan Harsin
The Auburn Tigers football program is in the market for a new head coach, after the school announced that it had fired Bryan Harsin on Monday. Harsin was hired before the 2021 season and compiled a 9-12 record at the helm of the program. He went 6-7 in his first season, and through eight games this season, the Tigers sit at 3-5, having lost four straight after beginning the season 3-1.
FOX Sports
Tennessee surpasses Ohio State in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
An exciting Week 9 of the college football season provided no shortage of entertainment, and the shakeup on the field has caused a shakeup in the highest levels of Joel Klatt's Top 10 list. FOX Sports' lead college football analyst will elaborate on his rankings in the next episode of...
FOX Sports
Christian McCaffrey a difference maker as 49ers bolt past NFC West rival Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Nine days ago, the Los Angeles Rams lost out on the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes to their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers securing the services of the talent runner in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. On Sunday, the Rams got an up-close look at what...
FOX Sports
Heisman Watch: C.J. Stroud in control, but Blake Corum, Caleb Williams in pursuit
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud faced an enormous challenge on Saturday at Penn State. Taking on a Nittany Lions defensive backfield that includes stars Joey Porter, Jr. and Ji’Ayir Brown, a group that NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang called "arguably the most gifted secondary in the country," Stroud raised his game.
A look at where Lou Holtz ranked Tennessee following 8-0 start
Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) defeated Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC), 44-6, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9. The win is Tennessee’s fifth versus a top 25 opponent this season. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky and Missouri.
Deion Sanders addresses question about offers from bigger schools
As long as Deion Sanders keeps winning at Jackson State, he will continue to be linked to Power 5 jobs. Not even Sanders is hiding that reality. Sanders appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday and was asked about potentially receiving interest from FBS schools. The Jackson State head coach made clear he had no plans to leave his current job. But he was also upfront about his willingness to at least listen to other opportunities.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8 top plays: Browns lead Bengals on Monday Night Football
The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) are taking on the Cleveland Browns (2-5) to close out Week 8 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football. There's no love lost between these classic rivals. The Bengals lead the all-time series 51-46. Here are the top plays from Monday's action:. Over the top!
FOX Sports
Top Auburn coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Lane Kiffin, and more
The coaching carousel can often get a little off-axis and spin in wildly different directions over the course of a college football season. That’s what leads to surprises like Wisconsin letting go of Paul Chryst mid-season, or TCU showing the door to Gary Patterson in the middle of last year.
FOX Sports
McCaffrey does it all; Vikings are legit; Steelers are a mess: 3 up, 3 down
A.J. Brown — Philadelphia Eagles. I've been on the record in my belief that a single wide receiver has far less of an impact on winning and losing than most football fans would like to believe. For example, the trade of Tyreek Hill has not impacted the Chiefs' win-loss record. Davante Adams has not helped the Raiders win at all. But like all theories, it's never absolute — and every so often a transaction for a wide receiver can transform an offense and/or the quarterback. This is what AJ Brown has done for the Eagles offense.
