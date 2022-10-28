ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Tennessean

How Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel evaluated QB Malik Willis after first start

HOUSTON − Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had mixed reviews for rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the third-round pick's first start Sunday. Willis led the Titans to a 17-10 win over the Texans, extending the winning streak to five games for the Titans (5-2). But Willis was hardly the reason the Titans won. Willis was 6-for-10 with 55 yards and an interception and ran four times for 13 yards. He attempted only one pass in the second half, a throw he heaved out of bounds under pressure.
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged

In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.  After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Michigan State suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan

Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. "Michigan State University...
EAST LANSING, MI
FOX Sports

Titans rule Ryan Tannehill out; Malik Wills to make first NFL start

The Malik Willis era is set to get underway in Tennessee. The Titans have ruled out quarterback Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, meaning Willis will start under center for the AFC South leaders. Tannehill has been dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

Updated NFL trade deadline big board: The 20 most appealing trade chips

The NFL trade season ends Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. ET. Let's examine the 20 most appealing trade chips ahead of the deadline. (We've updated our big board to reflect the latest speculation about which players could be available.) The big board. Rank Player Age Signed through. 1 Saints...
FOX Sports

Auburn fires head coach Bryan Harsin

The Auburn Tigers football program is in the market for a new head coach, after the school announced that it had fired Bryan Harsin on Monday. Harsin was hired before the 2021 season and compiled a 9-12 record at the helm of the program. He went 6-7 in his first season, and through eight games this season, the Tigers sit at 3-5, having lost four straight after beginning the season 3-1.
AUBURN, AL
FOX Sports

Tennessee surpasses Ohio State in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

An exciting Week 9 of the college football season provided no shortage of entertainment, and the shakeup on the field has caused a shakeup in the highest levels of Joel Klatt's Top 10 list. FOX Sports' lead college football analyst will elaborate on his rankings in the next episode of...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders addresses question about offers from bigger schools

As long as Deion Sanders keeps winning at Jackson State, he will continue to be linked to Power 5 jobs. Not even Sanders is hiding that reality. Sanders appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday and was asked about potentially receiving interest from FBS schools. The Jackson State head coach made clear he had no plans to leave his current job. But he was also upfront about his willingness to at least listen to other opportunities.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 8 top plays: Browns lead Bengals on Monday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) are taking on the Cleveland Browns (2-5) to close out Week 8 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football. There's no love lost between these classic rivals. The Bengals lead the all-time series 51-46. Here are the top plays from Monday's action:. Over the top!
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Top Auburn coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Lane Kiffin, and more

The coaching carousel can often get a little off-axis and spin in wildly different directions over the course of a college football season. That’s what leads to surprises like Wisconsin letting go of Paul Chryst mid-season, or TCU showing the door to Gary Patterson in the middle of last year.
AUBURN, AL
FOX Sports

McCaffrey does it all; Vikings are legit; Steelers are a mess: 3 up, 3 down

A.J. Brown — Philadelphia Eagles. I've been on the record in my belief that a single wide receiver has far less of an impact on winning and losing than most football fans would like to believe. For example, the trade of Tyreek Hill has not impacted the Chiefs' win-loss record. Davante Adams has not helped the Raiders win at all. But like all theories, it's never absolute — and every so often a transaction for a wide receiver can transform an offense and/or the quarterback. This is what AJ Brown has done for the Eagles offense.

