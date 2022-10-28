Ohio State’s offensive line, Jim Knowles is underpaid, and a bit of Kirk Ferentz: Buckeye Talk Rants

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It took a while for A ton of credit for Ohio State football’s offense to get things rolling in its 44-31 win over Penn State. Not a lot of that was because of something the players weren’t doing, but more because of the positions they were put in by play-calling. Even with those struggles, it didn’t keep the switch from eventually being turned on. The Buckeyes trailed 21-16 with 9:26 left to play and somehow still left Beaver Stadium away with a two-score victory.

