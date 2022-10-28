Ohio State’s offensive line, Jim Knowles is underpaid, and a bit of Kirk Ferentz: Buckeye Talk Rants

Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Team Scarlet bests Team Gray 20-19 in 2022 wrestle-offsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau and Marvin Harrison Jr. went wild, and the Buckeyes’ offense is ... what?: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State beat Penn State 44-31 on Saturday and Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means wrapped everything up from Beaver Stadium. If you missed it, here’s how the three-part episode broke down:. Part 1: Is the Ohio State offense in good shape or questionable shape?
How J.T. Tuimoloau, Ronnie Hickman and the rest of Ohio State’s defense graded vs. Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A ton of credit for Ohio State football’s 44-31 win over Penn State goes to its defense, even if it gave up the most points it’s given up all season. The Buckeyes caused multiple turnovers — mainly J.T. Tuimoloau — and gave the offense enough extra chances to finally figure things out, even if it gave up a few explosive plays in the process.
J.T. Tuimoloau’s historic performance earns Big Ten honors, giving Ohio State the triple crown
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- J.T. Tuimoloau registered practically every stat you can think of in Ohio State football’s 44-31 win over Penn State. In a game that served as his coming out party, the sophomore defensive end recorded six tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions — one of which was a pick-six — a pass deflected that led to an interception and two sacks, with one being a strip sack that he recovered.
How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It took a while for A ton of credit for Ohio State football’s offense to get things rolling in its 44-31 win over Penn State. Not a lot of that was because of something the players weren’t doing, but more because of the positions they were put in by play-calling. Even with those struggles, it didn’t keep the switch from eventually being turned on. The Buckeyes trailed 21-16 with 9:26 left to play and somehow still left Beaver Stadium away with a two-score victory.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
Dylan Raiola, Ohio State’s 2024 quarterback commit, receives perfect rating: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A year ago, Ohio State football signed the highest-rated recruit in program history, and now it’s on pace to top it with 2024 quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, who has earned a perfect rating of 1.000 from 247Sports.com. Quinn Ewers picked the Buckeyes and eventually showed up...
Kayden McDonald, 4-star DL, commits to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program has once again found a way to beat Clemson on the recruiting trail after landing a commitment from Kayden McDonald of North Gwinnett (Ga.) High School. The nation’s No. 293 player and No. 40 defensive lineman chose the Buckeyes over the Tigers,...
The unidentified Northwestern player Ohio State football fans should worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Around 9:30 p.m. Indianapolis time on Dec. 19, 2020, Ohio State football fans’ worry over Northwestern may have reached its historic peak. In a Big Ten championship game gone sideways in the midst of a bizarre COVID-19 influenced season, the Wildcats led OSU 10-6 late in the third quarter.
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will play in its final crossover game when it travels to Northwestern on Saturday, looking to continue its run of success over the Big Ten West. The game between the Buckeyes and the Wildcats will kick off at noon eastern time on ABC with...
Why Ohio State will briefly make sense as No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football deserves to be No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings reveal — a reign that will last exactly one week. The first reveal provides insight into the selection committee’s thinking relative to the first nine weeks of games. How does it rank the current resumes? Those resumes can shift significantly based on one game — such as with Tennessee’s trip to Georgia on Saturday.
Twitter reacted after Kayden McDonald announced commitment to Ohio State
The tweet Buckeye Nation loves to see - Mark Pantoni. Ohio State Director of Player Personnel Zach Grant.
What is Ohio State football’s absurd point spread against Northwestern? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After playing its tightest game in almost two months, Ohio State football is favored to roll past Northwestern on Saturday. Caesar’s Sportsbook installed the Buckeyes as 36.5-point favorites for the game at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. It the line holds or grows, it will be the third time this season OSU has been favored by 36 or more points at kickoff, per Vegas Insider.
247Sports
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
James Franklin Was Asked About Talent Gap With Ohio State
Penn State suffered their sixth straight loss to Ohio State yesterday, though this one ended up even more lopsided than most of the previous five. The outcome has some wondering whether the Nittany Lions have a massive talent gap with their Big Ten rivals. But if there is a talent...
J.T. Tuimoloau’s star-making performance lifts Ohio State football past Penn State, 44-31
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The game-wrecking promise of J.T. Tuimoloau became reality, Cade Stover threw the blocks of his life at a critical moment, and Ohio State football avoided another upset at Penn State. Saturday’s 44-31 victory at Beaver Stadium required the most complimentary style of football the Buckeyes...
Kurelic: McDonald vibe; what I saw Friday night; and more Buckeye recruiting
Good afternoon Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy at Dublin (Ohio) Jerome playoff...
Ohio State Buckeyes fight to beat a Penn State team built to stop them: Doug Lesmerises
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Penn State, it turned out, was built to stop Ohio State. It’s just that Ohio State -- with a second-year starting quarterback, a fourth-year head coach, a new $2 million defensive coordinator, five-star recruits across key positions, and the best receiving crew in the country -- shouldn’t be able to be stopped.
C.J. Stroud used Ohio State’s win over Penn State to make a true Heisman statement
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- C.J. Stroud was presented with the chance to show what he was made of in Ohio State football’s 44-31 against Penn State, and he lived up to the billing. The Buckeyes went into halftime trailing 14-13 after their offense spent most of the first half...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football going to reportedly be without 15 total players against Penn State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering a Week 9 matchup against Penn State without several players. Per Griffin Strom of 11W, the Buckeyes will be without 15 total players in Week 9. Star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss another game due to a lingering hamstring injury. Starting CB Cameron Brown will also miss his 4th game out of the last 5.
Ohio State football handed brutal Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury news ahead of matchup vs. Penn State
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury woes have been a dark stain on what has otherwise been a good season for the Ohio State football team. After suffering an injury in Week 1, the star wide receiver has missed significant time. It seemed like he was on track to return after being cleared to play last week against Iowa.
