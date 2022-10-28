ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Help Available for Ohioans Struggling With Medical Debt

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7mYh_0iq4xR7o00
Roughly 23 million Americas owe medical debt.

Medical costs are a concern for many people in Ohio, but efforts are under way to alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with health care.

An estimated one in ten adults in the U.S. have medical debt, including nearly three million who owe more than $10,000.

Steven Wagner, executive director of the Universal Healthcare Action Network of Ohio, explained medical debt often happens because a treatment is not expected or cannot be avoided.

"So it's not this issue of people not saving well or being irresponsible with their finances," Wagner emphasized. "A significant portion of all communities don't have the ability to pay a $1,000 bill if it's a big surprise bill."

The Hospital Care Assurance Program helps pay bills for Ohioans who earn less than the federal poverty limit. And those who earn more can apply for hospital financial assistance programs required under the Affordable Care Act.

Wagner encouraged patients to ask for copies of financial-assistance policies as soon as a bill arrives, or prior to care when possible. October is Health Literacy Month and the Universal Health Care Action Network of Ohio offers assistance with applying for and understanding hospital assistance policies.

Wagner noted hospitals have some flexibility about how generous the assistance is they can provide.

"Hospitals in Ohio have gone all the way up to 400% of the federal poverty limit in terms of who they'll provide assistance to," Wagner observed. "Hospitals sometimes are also doing that for both insured and uninsured people."

Michele Grim, a Toledo city councilwoman, is proposing a measure to use American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help relieve up to $200 million in medical debt for eligible residents.

Grim has heard stories from constituents who have avoided care because they cannot afford their medical bills.

"Medical debt prevents people from putting food on the table, it prevents people from paying the rent, paying their mortgage, paying their utilities," Grim pointed out. "It also exacerbates evictions. So to relieve medical debt, that's really gonna help the people in our community recover economically."

Grim anticipates a vote on the measure Nov. 9, which is modeled after a similar initiative passed in Illinois' Cook County.

About three in four voters recently polled ranked health care costs as a greater concern than the cost of housing, child care and college.

Comments / 1

Related
10TV

RSV, staffing challenges drive up wait times at Ohio pediatric hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Long wait times at emergency rooms across the state are said to be due to a sharp rise in RSV infections and a steady decline in staffing. “When you look at going back to December 2020, we've analyzed or surveyed and it looks like a little over 4,000 beds have been taken offline just because of the workforce challenges right now,” said John Palmer of the Ohio Hospital Association.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Sitting on $5.5 Billion in Reserve Funding

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

What is State Issue 1?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Election day is next week and there are big races on the ballot in Ohio, including the contests for governor and U.S. Senate. News Center 7′s John Bedell is breaking down one of two complicated questions that is on the ballot for voters to decide on.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Do I need my ID to vote in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kayla Griffin remembers driving home from her Kent State University dorm in 2008 to vote for the first time. But as a frequent election flyer 14 years later, the Ohio director for national voting rights organization All Voting is Local still has to occasionally check the secretary of state’s website to confirm what identification will work on Election Day.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion; $1 million ticket sold in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Disappointed you didn’t win the $1 billion jackpot in the Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, Powerball drawing?. Here’s the deal ... nobody won it, so the jackpot has now increased to an estimated $1.2 billion for the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2. It’s the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history and the second-largest Powerball jackpot.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
DAYTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio poll: See where U.S. Senate, governor’s race stand on Oct. 31

The video above is the Sunday, Oct. 30 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While the needle has barely budged in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, the latest polling suggests a landslide in the gubernatorial contest. Conducted from Wednesday to Saturday, a Cygnal survey of 1,510 likely voters […]
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Ohio minimum wage effort passes key hurdle

The Ohio Attorney General's Office on Friday accepted a petition seeking to increase the state's minimum wage, a key step before the question can be put before voters. The petition, put forward by the group "Raise the Wage Ohio" calls for the state's minimum wage to be raised to $10.50 an hour beginning January 2025.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
437
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy