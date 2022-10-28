The 90s was a strong decade for movies since a lot of technological wonders were able to come out and wow the audience in a very big way, since one has to remember that The Matrix came out near the end of the 90s, while Jurassic Park came in the early 90s. Dinosaurs have been a favorite topic of many people for a long time now, but Jurassic Park went on to cause a serious resurgence in the love of the ancient beasts that captivated the imaginations of so many. Years later, the story has only grown in importance as the Jurassic Park movies, which were faltering, no matter what anyone said, gave way to Jurassic World, which was essentially the same story, but with different characters and much bigger mistakes that were potentially worse since much like the huge mistake that was made in Jurassic Park II, the genetically-altered creatures were able to leave their island home or were carried from their home after it became a volcanic wasteland. In other words, humans made the mistake of bringing these creatures to life, and then they couldn’t bring themselves to erase that mistake.

