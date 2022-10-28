Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Related
shepherdexpress.com
MOWA’s ‘Imaginary Ecosystem’ Organically Frames its Magic Wilderness’ Exhibit
As all artists and gallery owners know, the picture frame is not the painting. But an elegant and appropriate framework is meant to embrace and enhance the artwork’s content. Further, the right framing can add additional intellectual and emotional dimension to even the most celebrated work. The Museum of...
shepherdexpress.com
Beyond Monet Makes a Splash in Milwaukee
An immersive art experience unlike any other has made its way to Milwaukee. This fall, the Wisconsin Center, at 400 W. Wisconsin Ave, is presenting “Beyond Monet,” a breathtaking testament to the work of Impressionist artist Claude Monet. The exhibit is an enchanting and deeply moving place to find peace from everyday life. Complete with 400 of Monet’s works and accompanied by an original score, “Beyond Monet” is a tribute to the struggles, depths, life and work of an artist who deeply believed in the message of his art.
shepherdexpress.com
Sunstone Brings Black Box Theater to Milwaukee’s Theater District
The intimate space, hidden behind a storefront across from the Pabst Theater, has been home to theater companies for at least 40 years, including Circle Stage and Off the Wall Theater. The newest occupants, Sunstone Studios MKE, coalesced during the time of COVID. Sunstone Executive Director Amber Regan acted in...
shepherdexpress.com
Marijuana is on the Ballot next Tuesday
With the November 8 elections fast approaching, advocates of marijuana legalization are looking to raise awareness to a referendum on Milwaukee County ballots this fall regarding the decriminalization of marijuana. On Monday, State Senator Melissa Agard, County Supervisor Ryan Clancy, along with Wisconsin Justice Initiative Action president Joe Czarnecki and cannabis researcher Brad Rowe spoke at Kind Oasis on Milwaukee’s East Side.
shepherdexpress.com
The Silos Revisit ‘Cuba’ at Anodyne
In 1987 Rolling Stone named The Silos “Best New Artist” in the magazine’s annual critic’s poll. That was also the year the band released its landmark album Cuba, their second album. In the years since, Walter Salas-Humara has released 24 albums as leader of The Silos...
shepherdexpress.com
Acacia’s ‘Jeweler’s Shop’ a Meditation on Love, Marriage and Existence
What’s immediately notable about Acacia Theatre’s current production of The Jeweler’s Shop is its playwright: Pope John Paul II. It’s less of a three act play in 75 minutes (no intermission) and more of a meditation and reflection on love, marriage and human existence. And specifically, the challenges three couples face. Their lives interlock together—and separately—at the jeweler’s shop. And in keeping with its spiritually based perspective, Acacia and director Elaine Rewolinski keep this staging simple and spare, the purity and poetry of the language front and center, the messages telling and timeless.
Comments / 0