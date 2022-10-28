An immersive art experience unlike any other has made its way to Milwaukee. This fall, the Wisconsin Center, at 400 W. Wisconsin Ave, is presenting “Beyond Monet,” a breathtaking testament to the work of Impressionist artist Claude Monet. The exhibit is an enchanting and deeply moving place to find peace from everyday life. Complete with 400 of Monet’s works and accompanied by an original score, “Beyond Monet” is a tribute to the struggles, depths, life and work of an artist who deeply believed in the message of his art.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO