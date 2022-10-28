Read full article on original website
HELP IS NEEDED / VETERANS DAY
(NEWTON) The Jasper County American Legion Post 20 has a reminder in conjunction with the upcoming Veterans Day observance coming up next week. The Post Home in Newton is still accepting Flags to be flown on Veterans Day up until this coming Friday, November 4th. The Flags can be dropped off at the Post any afternoon or night this week, tonight thru Friday, between 2:00 and 8:00. For those who need help, call the American Legion during the same time at 618-783-2622. Also volunteers are welcome to help put the Flags on their poles this coming Saturday morning (11/5/22) at the Jasper County Floral Hall on the County Fairgrounds, starting at 8:30. Help will also be needed to stake the Courthouse lawn, put out the flags, and take them back up towards the end of next week. Call to help at 783-2622.
CONTINUING FOR ANOTHER WEEK
(NEWTON/OLNEY) Early voting is continuing for the November 8th General Election, which will be a week from tomorrow, with polls open for voting from 6:00am to 7:00pm. The County Clerk’s Offices in Olney, Newton, and all other counties are open weekdays, from 8:00 to 4:00, each Monday through Friday, to accept early voting. This is for all precincts in any county. Call the offices if any questions, in Richland County at 618-392-3111 or in Jasper County at 618-783-3124. The Richland County Clerk’s office will have extended hours at the Courthouse this Wednesday evening from 4:00 to 6:00 and again Saturday from 8:00 to 1:00. The early voting is open to any county voter from any Richland County precinct.
Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are urged to get out and give blood when possible. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (10/31/22) at the North Clay Elementary School in Louisville from 2:00 to 6:00.
NOMINATION PAPER FILING FOR 2023
(OLNEY/NEWTON) A reminder that the necessary nomination papers for area City Councils for next spring’s 2023 Municipal Election are now available at the respective City Halls. The candidates will have only four days to file nomination petitions during the regular business hours at each City Hall, from Monday, November 21st, through Wednesday, November 23rd, each day from 8:00 to 4:00, and then the following Monday, November 28th, from 8:00 to 5:00. The City Halls will be closed November 24th and 25th for Thanksgiving. If needed, Primary Elections will be held February 28th and the Consolidated Election will be held next April 4th. There are two Olney City Council positions up for election next spring.
Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam
A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
LOCAL EVENTS THIS WEEK
(STRINGTOWN) The Stringtown Community Club will host its Annual “Soup Supper” this coming Sunday evening at the Parish Center in Stringtown, with serving from 4:00 until 6:00. It’s chili and vegetable soup with free refills, plus grilled cheese sandwiches or hot dogs, and pie, tea, or coffee. Get a full deal meal at $8.00 per person or items can be bought separately. Also a cake walk and a 50/50 drawing. Everyone invited Sunday evening.
Ashley woman escapes injury when brakes fail and car hits church
A 21-year-old Ashley woman was shaken up but was not injured when her brakes went out while she was traveling on U.S. 51 on the south side of Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Danielle Szabelski of Highline Road was able to veer off US 51 onto the Walnut Hill Road and into the parking lot of the Crossroads Church. After jumping a concrete stopping block, her car crashed into a corner of the church causing apparent minor damage.
LEROY KEMPER
(GREENUP) The funeral service for Leroy Kemper, age 78, of rural Greenup, will be held Saturday morning, November 5, at 10:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup, with burial in the Harmony Cemetery, north of Greenup. The visitation is Friday evening, November 4, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup. Again, that’s for Leroy Kemper of rural Greenup.
Barn Raising in rural Arthur
ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) – It’s a good old-fashioned barn raising with a modern touch. Work is underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center in Arthur. Originally built in 1879 the barn was dismantled this past Spring. The wood from...
Coroner: Man dies after medical emergency at work
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A 65-year-old man from Indiana has died after the coroner said he was found unresponsive at his Paris workplace. Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett said the deceased individual is David K. Norris of Rosedale, Ind. Barrett said Edgar County 911 dispatch received a call just before 5 a.m. from an employee […]
Vigo Co. dump truck wreck sends 1 to hospital
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital following a dump truck crash Friday in Vigo County. According to Sgt. Khristopher Morris with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday on S. Fagin Street, just south of the intersection with E. Moyer Drive. Sgt. Morris […]
‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street. Witnesses told police that […]
Police Beat for Saturday, October 29th, 2022
Two people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding felony warrants. 50-year-old James Garner of South Locust in Centralia was transported to the Marion County Jail after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Garner had a warrant issued against him while in prison on a burglary charge. The bond is set at $25,000.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Blaine Laughlin, 33, of Odon, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $3,500 and bond was posted. Jason Sturgeon, 48, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted.
Police Beat for Thursday, October 27th, 2022
A 69-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. Ronald Leek of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 43-year-old Jose Vargas of Glenda Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
Serious crash leads to drunk driving charges
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women were hospitalized after a Friday night crash. The Terre Haute Police Department says this happened at South 13th and Lockport streets in Terre Haute just before 10 p.m. Friday. Fire personnel had to extract one of the drivers from her vehicle. She was...
Man who set fire to Paris Save-A-Lot sentenced to prison
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A man who started a fire at a Paris grocery store has been sentenced to prison. Court records indicated Conan McArthur, 30, was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for starting a fire at Save A Lot (302 W. Jasper St.) overnight on July 19, 2021.
Christian M. Scaggs, 15
Christian M. Scaggs, 15, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Lake Villa, IL. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham.
